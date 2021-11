ISLAMABAD: Three people were killed and nine others injured in a road accident in Karachi on Monday, media reported.

A van carrying staff of a private company crashed into a mini-bus coming from the opposite direction in the Landhi neighbourhood, according to media.

The injured included passengers from both vehicles, whereas all the three dead passengers were aboard the van, said the reports.

The wounded were shifted to a nearby hospital where two of them are said to be in critical condition.