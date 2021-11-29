NATIONAL

IHC serves notice on AGP in Saqib Nisar audio case

By Staff Report
Pakistani paramilitary soldiers exit the high court after the case hearing of former military ruler Pervez Musharraf in Islamabad on April 18,2013. A Pakistani court on Thursday ordered the arrest of former military ruler Pervez Musharraf for his controversial decision to dismiss judges when he imposed emergency rule in 2007, officials said. AFP PHOTO/Farooq NAEEM (Photo credit should read FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday issued a pre-admission notice to Attorney General Khalid Jawed Khan on a petition seeking a probe into an alleged audio leak involving former chief justice Saqib Nisar.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah took up the petition filed by Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA) President Salahuddin Ahmed and judicial commission member Syed Haider Imam Rizvi.

The petition said the alleged audio clip of the former top judge tainted the image of the judiciary and pleaded with the court to constitute a commission comprising a retired judge, lawyer, journalist and members of civil society to ascertain the veracity of the controversial clip.

“The alleged audiotape creates the impression that the judiciary is under the influence of outside forces,” a lawyer representing the petitioners said, adding the judiciary needs to appoint a probe commission to save its reputation.

“How is this petition maintainable?” the chief justice asked the counsel. “Against whom was the writ filed?”

The court further questioned if the petition was filed against the incumbent chief justice, to which the counsel replied that it pertains to the audio leak involving a former chief justice.

Justice Minallah said the clip in question dates back to the time when Nisar was serving as the chief justice. He noted the judiciary had to confront big challenges with lawyers’ associations playing a role in its independence.

“We live in a society where social media has no regulations,” the judge lamented. “Something starts doing rounds [on social media] every day. Which matters will you get probed?”

He said the court would first decide whether the petition was maintainable or not. “We have to deal with matters as per the law and avoid judicial activism,” Justice Minallah said.

Previous articleRoad accident leaves three killed, nine injured in Karachi
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Road accident leaves three killed, nine injured in Karachi

ISLAMABAD: Three people were killed and nine others injured in a road accident in Karachi on Monday, media reported. A van carrying staff of a...
Read more
NATIONAL

Omicron variant ‘inevitable’ in Pakistan, have ‘few weeks’ to reduce threat: govt

ISLAMABAD: The Omicron variant of coronavirus that spread around the world last week -- with new cases found in the Netherlands, Denmark and Australia...
Read more
NATIONAL

KP economic potential to be tapped through SEZs: official

ISLAMABAD: Authorities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) are determined to tap the economic potential of the province through the development of special economic zones (SEZs),...
Read more
NATIONAL

Veteran journalist Muhammad Zia ud-Din passes away

ISLAMABAD: Veteran journalist Muhammad Zia ud-Din passed away in Islamabad on Monday following a prolonged illness, state broadcaster Pakistan Television confirmed. He was 83. Born...
Read more
NATIONAL

MQM-London workers humiliate Tariq Mir during charity event

LONDON: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) London’s supporters threw ink at Tariq Mir, MQM’s former senior leader and treasury head, during a charity fundraiser...
Read more
NATIONAL

World must focus humanitarian aid in Afghanistan, says Governor Sarwar

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that if world does not pay attention towards Afghanistan, problems like terrorism and food security will...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

UK, Israel to work together to stop Iran gaining nuclear weapons

LONDON: The United Kingdom and Israel will "work night and day" in preventing Iran from becoming a nuclear power, the foreign ministers of the...

Timeline: Troubled Iran nuclear deal since Trump walkout

Veteran journalist Muhammad Zia ud-Din passes away

Controversy clouds Ashes before a ball is even bowled

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.