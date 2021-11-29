IHC serves notice on AGP in Saqib Nisar audio case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday issued a pre-admission notice to Attorney General Khalid Jawed Khan on a petition seeking a probe into an alleged audio leak involving former chief justice Saqib Nisar.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah took up the petition filed by Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA) President Salahuddin Ahmed and judicial commission member Syed Haider Imam Rizvi.

The petition said the alleged audio clip of the former top judge tainted the image of the judiciary and pleaded with the court to constitute a commission comprising a retired judge, lawyer, journalist and members of civil society to ascertain the veracity of the controversial clip.

“The alleged audiotape creates the impression that the judiciary is under the influence of outside forces,” a lawyer representing the petitioners said, adding the judiciary needs to appoint a probe commission to save its reputation.

“How is this petition maintainable?” the chief justice asked the counsel. “Against whom was the writ filed?”

The court further questioned if the petition was filed against the incumbent chief justice, to which the counsel replied that it pertains to the audio leak involving a former chief justice.

Justice Minallah said the clip in question dates back to the time when Nisar was serving as the chief justice. He noted the judiciary had to confront big challenges with lawyers’ associations playing a role in its independence.

“We live in a society where social media has no regulations,” the judge lamented. “Something starts doing rounds [on social media] every day. Which matters will you get probed?”

He said the court would first decide whether the petition was maintainable or not. “We have to deal with matters as per the law and avoid judicial activism,” Justice Minallah said.