Opinion

PTI loses public support if minibudget passed

PM needs confidence vote if it is not

By Editorial
0
0

PM Imran Khan’s otherwise docile cabinet deferred the approval of Rs360 billion mini-budget for the second time in a week. With the IMF taking up review of the $6 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) for Pakistan  on January 12, the govt has a short  time to put its act together.

The assurance that the  mini budget won’t burden the people with  new taxes is belied by the fact that it is  estimated to   slap 17% sales tax on about 140 essential consumable and industrial goods. Prices   of milk, cereals, bakery items, meat, chicken, , bicycles, cars  and mobile phone calls will rise, unleashing another wave of inflation in the country.  The inflation Tsunami  will go  against the PTI in LG elections  in Punjab.

- Advertisement -

After the KP Local Government polls, PTI legislators are scared of rising inflation. Some have criticized their own government for failure to bring down prices.  The spiraling cost of living amid stagnating wages and growing unemployment have already eroded much of the political capital of the party and its Prime Minister. PTI’s cabinet  ministers cannot ignore  public sentiment. The PTI leadership is worried that some of its MNAs might cast vote  against the mini budget or  abstain during the voting. The government is not confident if all of its allies would support the budget. The PMLQ  has already called a special meeting of party legislators to discuss the issue as they too have to face the public in forthcoming LG elections in Punjab

Legislation through Ordinance has been the PTI’s favourite practice whenever it wanted to get an unpopular bill passed.  It  would even get  several Ordinances passed in one go  whenever it found the opposition napping.  Unsure of who would win the general elections in 2023,  the IMF wants the Parliament  to pass the mini-budget binding whosoever is in power to enforce the budgetary  provisions.

In case the government fails to get the mini budget passed, Imran Khan might be required to seek a vote of confidence. If the bill is passed his support base would be further eroded.  As  the rejection of the bill would affect  powerful  circles also it might finally be passed while PTI would be held responsible  for its devastating economic effects.

Previous articlePM directs to fast-track licence issuance for domestic gas exploration
Editorial
The Editorial Department of Pakistan Today can be contacted at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Editorials

Omicron invasion

The confirmation by the National Institute of Health that more than 70 cases of the Omicron variant of the covid-19 have been confirmed should...
Read more
Comment

The missing human fibre

Today, the land of the pure is seriously deficient in human fibre. The All-India Muslim League, the founding party of Pakistan, was launched in...
Read more
Comment

Omicron: a new global threat 

In October when the world was distressed about the next wave of coronavirus and were highly concerned about the intensity of the next wave,...
Read more
Comment

Reviving SAARC as a regional platform

SAARC Secretary-general Esala Ruwan Weerakoon paid a visit to Pakistan recently, and met Prime Minister Imran Khan in his office on December 24. Mr...
Read more
Letters

Rivers from India

The PM was given a briefing a few days ago about the water level in rivers and was told that India is building dams...
Read more
Letters

Voltaire’s enlightenment

There have been a lot of philosophers in the history of western philosophy who became the epitome of intelligence and whose words flowed like...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

World

Gritty South Africa stay in the fight versus India

PRETORIA: South Africa captain Dean Elgar scored an unbeaten 52 against India as the hosts showed a dogged determination to stay in the fight...

The missing human fibre

Islamabad LG ordinance 2021 challenged in IHC

Omicron: a new global threat 

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.