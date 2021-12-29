NATIONAL

Bilawal Bhutto to tie the wedding knot next year

By News Desk

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will tie the wedding knot, either next year or in 2023, as announced by party’s leader Manzoor Wassan.

Wassan stated that “while [Prime Minister] Imran Khan’s future doesn’t look good; Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will get married expectedly in 2022 or 2023 after he will become the prime minister.”

It is pertinent to note that this isn’t the first time that the rumour of the Bhutto family scion’s marriage is being spoken about. In 2016, while responding to a reporter, Bilawal said, “The right candidate will first have to win over the hearts of my sisters.”

He went on to state that “I have to take them into confidence. And winning over the hearts of my sisters is a very difficult task for any girl.”

Flanked by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and other senior leaders, he had said: “The girl whom my sisters choose will also be lucky. It will be a difficult task for the girl who wants to marry me.”

Separately, the PPP leader Manzoor Wassan, while making some more predictions stated that “I don’t think Nawaz Sharif will be returning to the country before March 2022.”

Turning his guns towards PM Imran-led ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the veteran politician said: “Sindh is facing an injustice and the Centre wants to create a shortage of fertilisers in the province.”

On the recently held crucial Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa local bodies elections, he claimed that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman won’t get the same share in the polls as he did in its first phase.

According to Wassan, the fertiliser-producing companies are subordinates to the Centre, adding, “We have established check-posts to curb Sindh’s share from being smuggled.”

He stated that “our quota of fertilisers has been reduced and our share is being smuggled to other provinces.”

Previous articlePTI loses public support if minibudget passed
Next articleKP governor serves notice to PTI’s Arbab Ali in Peshawar mayor ticket case
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

JUI-F leader challenges CJP, Sindh CM to dare implement mosque demolition orders

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Sindh Secretary General Rashid Mahmood Soomro on Wednesday challenged the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Sindh Chief Minister...
Read more
NATIONAL

Opposition criticizes govt over tabling mini-budget in National Assembly

The opposition on Wednesday lambasted at government for planning to table the supplementary finance bill in the National Assembly. The federal cabinet had earlier...
Read more
HEADLINES

Federal cabinet approves bill to grant complete autonomy to SBP

The federal cabinet has approved the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Amendment Bill 2021, granting complete autonomy to SBP, while placing restriction on the...
Read more
NATIONAL

KP governor serves notice to PTI’s Arbab Ali in Peshawar mayor ticket case

PTI leader Arbab Mohammad Ali has been issued a legal notice by Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman, on Wednesday, for blaming him to be...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM directs to fast-track licence issuance for domestic gas exploration

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the authorities concerned to fast-track the issuance of licences for domestic oil and gas exploration, terming it the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Islamabad LG ordinance 2021 challenged in IHC

Islamabad LG ordinance 2021 has been challenged by the local body representatives in IHC on Wednesday. President Dr Arif Alvi, home secretary, secretary of law...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Bilawal Bhutto to tie the wedding knot next year

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will tie the wedding knot, either next year or in 2023, as announced by party's leader Manzoor...

PTI loses public support if minibudget passed

PM directs to fast-track licence issuance for domestic gas exploration

Omicron invasion

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.