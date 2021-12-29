Bilawal Bhutto to tie the wedding knot next year

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will tie the wedding knot, either next year or in 2023, as announced by party’s leader Manzoor Wassan.

Wassan stated that “while [Prime Minister] Imran Khan’s future doesn’t look good; Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will get married expectedly in 2022 or 2023 after he will become the prime minister.”

It is pertinent to note that this isn’t the first time that the rumour of the Bhutto family scion’s marriage is being spoken about. In 2016, while responding to a reporter, Bilawal said, “The right candidate will first have to win over the hearts of my sisters.”

He went on to state that “I have to take them into confidence. And winning over the hearts of my sisters is a very difficult task for any girl.”

Flanked by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and other senior leaders, he had said: “The girl whom my sisters choose will also be lucky. It will be a difficult task for the girl who wants to marry me.”

Separately, the PPP leader Manzoor Wassan, while making some more predictions stated that “I don’t think Nawaz Sharif will be returning to the country before March 2022.”

Turning his guns towards PM Imran-led ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the veteran politician said: “Sindh is facing an injustice and the Centre wants to create a shortage of fertilisers in the province.”

On the recently held crucial Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa local bodies elections, he claimed that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman won’t get the same share in the polls as he did in its first phase.

According to Wassan, the fertiliser-producing companies are subordinates to the Centre, adding, “We have established check-posts to curb Sindh’s share from being smuggled.”

He stated that “our quota of fertilisers has been reduced and our share is being smuggled to other provinces.”