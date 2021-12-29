NATIONAL

KP governor serves notice to PTI’s Arbab Ali in Peshawar mayor ticket case

By News Desk

PTI leader Arbab Mohammad Ali has been issued a legal notice by Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman, on Wednesday, for blaming him to be involved in selling the Peshawar ticket. 

The spokesperson of the Governor House confirmed the development today.

Arbab who is the nephew of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Establishment Arbab Shehzad, and the brother of PTI National Assembly member Arbab Sher Ali, claimed that Farman had sold the Peshawar mayor’s ticket for Rs70 million.

A day earlier, KP Higher Education Minister Kamran Bangash had also handed Arbab a notice seeking Rs500 million for accusing Bangash of selling a ticket for Peshawar city mayor to a wealthy businessman and receiving Rs20 million in return.

It is pertinent to note that Arbab had applied for the PTI ticket for the Peshawar city mayor slot, but despite being an influential figure and the former nazim of Town-III Peshawar, he wasn’t considered by the party and the ticket was given to an Abu Dhabi-based businessman Rizwan Bangash — who lost to the joint candidate of JUI, PML-N, and QWP.

As per the details, Arbab Ali had been reportedly enraged by the refusal of the party ticket, and circulated a video in which he had made some allegations against some senior PTI leaders, including Governor Shah Farman and Bangash, accusing them of selling the party ticket to Rizwan Bangash for Rs70 million.

As per the preliminary investigations by top PTI leadership, it has been found that they lost the city mayor elections due to the alleged negative role of Arbab Shehzad’s family.

Some unknown people started an organised campaign on social media a few days ago, saying the prime minister has decided to appoint Arbab Shehzad as KP governor to replace Shah Farman, an old friend of the PTI chief. Though it was not clear who was behind this media campaign, obviously it was not favourable to Arbab Shehzad.

Sources further claimed that PM Imran Khan was well aware of these developments and he was planning to soon relieve Arbab Shehzad of the responsibility.

 

News Desk

NATIONAL

JUI-F leader challenges CJP, Sindh CM to dare implement mosque demolition orders

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Sindh Secretary General Rashid Mahmood Soomro on Wednesday challenged the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Sindh Chief Minister...
Read more
NATIONAL

Opposition criticizes govt over tabling mini-budget in National Assembly

The opposition on Wednesday lambasted at government for planning to table the supplementary finance bill in the National Assembly. The federal cabinet had earlier...
Read more
HEADLINES

Federal cabinet approves bill to grant complete autonomy to SBP

The federal cabinet has approved the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Amendment Bill 2021, granting complete autonomy to SBP, while placing restriction on the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Bilawal Bhutto to tie the wedding knot next year

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will tie the wedding knot, either next year or in 2023, as announced by party's leader Manzoor...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM directs to fast-track licence issuance for domestic gas exploration

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the authorities concerned to fast-track the issuance of licences for domestic oil and gas exploration, terming it the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Islamabad LG ordinance 2021 challenged in IHC

Islamabad LG ordinance 2021 has been challenged by the local body representatives in IHC on Wednesday. President Dr Arif Alvi, home secretary, secretary of law...
Read more
