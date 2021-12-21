Sports

Vaccine rules Russian out of Australian Open bid

By Reuters
FILE PHOTO: A file photo of China’s Peng Shuai serving during a match at the Australian Open on January 15, 2019. REUTERS/Edgar Su

SYDNEY: Russian Nata Vikhlyantseva has revealed that she will be unable to travel to Australia and attempt to play in the first Grand Slam of next season because her COVID-19 vaccine is not recognised by local health authorities.

All players need to have a double dose of an approved vaccine, or a medical exemption, to participate at the Australian Open, which takes place from January 17-30.

The Russian Sputnik V is not on the list of vaccines currently approved by the Australian government, leaving former world number 54 Vikhlyantseva ineligible to play at Melbourne Park.

“Unfortunately, I will not participate in this year (Australian Open),” the 24-year-old said in a post on Twitter.

“I’m really happy with a level of tennis I showed on a last few events and I wish to play in (Australia) but Sputnik is not verified yet.”

Currently ranked 194th in the world, Vikhlyantseva would have had to get through qualifying at Melbourne Park or be awarded a wildcard to make it into the main singles draw.

Last year, Vikhlyantseva lost to compatriot Valeria Savinykh in the first round of Australian Open qualifying, which was moved to Dubai because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Previous articleNew Zealand delays border re-opening over Omicron concerns
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Boxer Waseem tops world flyweight ranking

Pakistani boxer Muhammad Waseem has topped the World Boxing Association's (WBA) flyweight division list for the first time in four years, Dawn reported on...
Read more
Sports

Shadab Khan opens up about Sarfaraz, Rizwan, marriage, PSL

Pakistani all-rounder Shadab Monday opened up to his fans during a question-and-answer session on Twitter and spoke about a wide range of topics, including...
Read more
Sports

19-year-old Huraira becomes second-youngest Pakistani with first-class triple ton

Pakistan witnesses new batting talent in 19-year-old Mohammad Huraira, who became the second-youngest Pakistani after Javed Miandad to score a first-class triple century on...
Read more
Sports

Lahore Qalandars announces Shaheen Afridi as the new captain

Lahore Qalandars has announced Shaheen Afridi as the new captain of the side as he replaces Sohail Akhtar who led the Qalandars in the...
Read more
Sports

Cricket South Africa to investigate Graeme Smith and Mark Boucher over racism allegations

Cricket South Africa (CSA) said on Monday that it would formally investigate director of cricket Graeme Smith and national team head coach Mark Boucher...
Read more
Sports

Yasir Shah booked for allegedly aiding in rape of teenage girl

The Islamabad police have named Pakistan cricketer Yasir Shah in a case for allegedly aiding in rape and harassment of a 14-year-old girl, Geo...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.