NATIONAL

China blocks UN resolution on exemptions to Afghanistan sanctions

By AFP

NEW YORK: China, backed by Russia, blocked a US draft resolution Monday in the UN Security Council that would have provided a system for humanitarian exceptions to economic sanctions imposed on Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.

“They want the deletion” of a paragraph of the resolution allowing the sanctions committee responsible for Afghanistan to provide “exemptions from the freezing of assets” if it considers that “such a waiver is necessary to facilitate further assistance to Afghanistan,” a diplomat told AFP on condition of anonymity.

China, which is “opposed in principle to sanctions,” is “against a case-by-case exemption mechanism,” another diplomat confirmed.

“Humanitarian aid and life-saving assistance must be able to reach the Afghan people without any hindrance,” China’s UN Ambassador Zhang Jun said in a tweet Monday. “Artificially created conditions or restrictions are not acceptable.”

Washington was hoping for approval on Monday of their draft by the other 14 members of the Security Council, so that they could put it to a vote on Tuesday, diplomatic sources said.

“There are currently no humanitarian exemptions from the sanctions regime” imposed on the Taliban in 2015 and for aid workers to “carry out financial transactions with ministries headed by people under sanctions would violate sanctions,” said a diplomat.

Having abandoned the disputed paragraph on case-by-case exemptions, the United States submitted a new draft late Monday stating that, for the period of one year, humanitarian assistance would not be deemed to violate sanctions on Afghanistan.

Martin Griffiths, the UN’s head of humanitarian affairs, said that “the need for liquidity and stabilisation of the banking system is now urgent — not only to save the lives of the Afghan people but also to enable humanitarian organizations to respond.”

Previous articleVaccine rules Russian out of Australian Open bid
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

New Zealand delays border re-opening over Omicron concerns

WELLINGTON: New Zealand on Tuesday postponed its phased border re-opening plans until the end of February over concerns of the rapid global spread of...
Read more
NATIONAL

PPP ready to take reins if PTI sent packing: Zardari

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has criticised the federal government and said that repeated ‘experiments’ have thrown the country into turmoil. Talking...
Read more
NATIONAL

PTI to challenge Peshawar mayor election results after losing to rival JUI-F

PTI has decided to challenge the results of Peshawar mayor election after losing to JUI-F with a wide margin. According to the unconfirmed and unofficial...
Read more
NATIONAL

US lauds Pakistan for hosting OIC’s extraordinary session

United States Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West on Monday lauded Pakistan's efforts in holding the extraordinary session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation...
Read more
NATIONAL

IHC summons PM Imran for hearing of disqualification case tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court has summoned Prime Minister Imran Khan pertaining to a case related to his disqualification tomorrow on December 21. A two-member...
Read more
NATIONAL

JUI-F is ‘largest party’ of KP, says Fazl as his party leads LG polls

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that the local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) have proved once again that his...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.