Opinion

Yet another farce

By Editor's Mail
18
0

One gets sick of the loud babblings about holding the local body elections via electronic voting machines (EVMs). The federal and all provincial governments were not willing to hold the local government elections. They were only forced to do so under the order of the supreme court.
Given a choice, federal and provincial governments have no interest in empowering people through grassroots elections. They thrive by denying the people their democratic rights. They use the funds for local bodies to hoodwink people and are not willing to pass the funds to local governments. What the PTI did in Punjab — that is passing laws about local body elections without consulting with opposition parties — the PPP did the same in Sindh. The PPP and other opposition parties are crying foul against the PTI-led federal government while the PTI’s Sindh chapter and other opposition parties in the province are doing the same against the PPP. This is a plain mockery of the system and making a fool out of people who are already suffering immensely due to inflation and rising unemployment. However, federal ministers, chief ministers and provincial ministers are busy mudslinging each other. They need to avoid washing their dirty laundry in the public and focus on problems they are elected to solve.
Raja Shafaatullah
Islamabad

- Advertisement -
Previous articleHuman rights conundrum
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Cartoon

Human rights conundrum

In 1948, the United Nations General Assembly adopted ‘Human Rights Day’ and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR). The Rights embodied in the...
Read more
Letters

Telemetry system

A few days ago, the Prime Minister was briefed on the water level in rivers in Pakistan. He was also informed that India is...
Read more
Letters

Rising hypertensive patients

Medical science says the systolic blood pressure of a healthy person should be 80 and below while the diastolic range is 120 and below Lifestyle,...
Read more
Comment

US Negotiations with Taliban: Consequences and Side Effects

They ruled the country from 1996 to 2001, and their regime ended with the start of decisive American war against the terror groups of...
Read more
Comment

Fall of Dhaka and our past, present and the future

Hidayat Ullah On December 16, 1971, Pakistan disintegrated. East Pakistan emerged as an autonomous and independent State. Bengali Muslims had played a significant role in...
Read more
Comment

BRI vs B3W race for economic hegemony

Muhammad Ali Memon The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is a transcontinental long-term policy-oriented investment programme unveiled in 2013 by China's President Xi Jinping. Until...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Comment

US Negotiations with Taliban: Consequences and Side Effects

They ruled the country from 1996 to 2001, and their regime ended with the start of decisive American war against the terror groups of...

Epaper – December 18 LHR 2021

Epaper – December 18 KHI 2021

Fall of Dhaka and our past, present and the future

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.