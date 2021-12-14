Every action, work of government based on dishonesty, Abbasi declares

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday claimed every work of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is based on dishonesty.

Talking to the media, the former prime minister said those who don’t care about the suffering of people should not be in the power.

He further challenged the ministers and advisors of the government to name any work they have done for the relief of the people. PTI government is standing on crutches, he declared.

Abbasi said that scandals are surfacing one by one but the chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has refused to break his silence on them.

Abbasi said inflation, unemployment and poverty have increased due to which people are facing problems, adding that we are seeing these difficult days due to interference within the system.

He said: “With the approval of NAB Amendment Ordinance the government gave itself an NRO. There are scandals in every department of the government.

To date, we have not been able to find out the nature of the crime we committed.”

The PML-N MP further said the economy has been destroyed by PTI.