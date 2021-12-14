NATIONAL

Every action, work of government based on dishonesty, Abbasi declares

By INP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday claimed every work of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is based on dishonesty.

Talking to the media, the former prime minister said those who don’t care about the suffering of people should not be in the power.

He further challenged the ministers and advisors of the government to name any work they have done for the relief of the people. PTI government is standing on crutches, he declared.

Abbasi said that scandals are surfacing one by one but the chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has refused to break his silence on them.

Abbasi said inflation, unemployment and poverty have increased due to which people are facing problems, adding that we are seeing these difficult days due to interference within the system.

He said: “With the approval of NAB Amendment Ordinance the government gave itself an NRO. There are scandals in every department of the government.

To date, we have not been able to find out the nature of the crime we committed.”

The PML-N MP further said the economy has been destroyed by PTI.

Previous articlePakistan nationals in Omicron-hit nations allowed to return
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Pakistan nationals in Omicron-hit nations allowed to return

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan nationals residing in countries included in Category C of Omicron-hit nations are allowed to return before December 31, the National Command and...
Read more
NATIONAL

Soldier killed in Balochistan checkpost attack: ISPR

ISLAMABAD: A soldier was killed in a check post attack along the Iran border in Balochistan, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement said on...
Read more
NATIONAL

PML-N using delaying tactics in court hearings against Maryam: Shahzad

ISLAMABAD: Advisor to Prime Minister on Accountability Barrister Shahzad Akbar on Monday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is using delaying tactics for court...
Read more
NATIONAL

Japan donates US$ 4.35m grant to support Polio Programme in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Japanese government has announced a US$4.35 million grant to procure essential oral polio vaccines as part of its continued support to Pakistan...
Read more
NATIONAL

CAA likely to recommence pilots’ licensing in February next

KARACHI: Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) says it plans to resume licensing the pilots in February next year with the release of an International Civil...
Read more
NATIONAL

Gas shortage gives rise to sale of substandard cylinders

Lahore residents' demand for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders has increased due to gas shortage, resulting in suppliers charging higher prices, a news outlet reported...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Blinken urges end to Chinese ‘aggressive actions’ in Indo-Pacific

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday urged China to cease "aggressive actions" in the Indo-Pacific, speaking during a visit to the...

Curry keys Warriors win, comes up short of record

7.3-magnitude quake strikes Indonesia, tsunami ‘possible’

Epaper – December 14 LHR 2021

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.