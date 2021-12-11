ECP registers eight new political parties

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has registered eight new political parties, taking the tally to 135 political parties.

The newly registered political parties include Awami Tehreek, Pakistan Mohafiz Party (National), Qaumi Awami Tehreek Pakistan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Ittehad, First Democratic Front Pakistan and the People’s Alliance.

The ECP further said that Aam Aadmi Movement and Kisan Ittehad are also among the newlt registered political parties. Interestingly, out of 135 political parties, only 16 are part of the Parliament.