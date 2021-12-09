CITY

Punjab ombudsman orders action against parking overcharge

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Punjab Ombudsman retired Major Azam Suleman Khan took notice of the complaint of overcharging by the contractors of parking stands in Gujranwala and directed the divisional commissioner to ensure effective action on the first information reports (FIR) registered against those involved in minting money from the people while ensuring cancellation of contracts.

The office of the ombudsman should also be informed within 30 days about the progress, he said.

He also directed the Gujranwala City Police Officer Muhammad Waqas Nazir the cases registered against the contractors should be investigated on merit.

The orders were issued in response to an application of one Muhammad Afzaal Aziz who complained that the parking stands’ contractors in the city were involved in overcharging.

Meanwhile, acting on the orders, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Lahore paid pending dues worth Rs4,118,681 to contractor Muhammad Ismail Bhatti. Similarly, district accounts offices of different districts have also paid the pension dues of Rs488,404 to applicant Muhammad Doraiz who approached the ombudsman office for the provision of the same.

Alongside, a joint team of Lala Musa Municipal Committee and Gujrat Livestock Department has been formed besides setting up a nutrition and vaccination centre to take action against stray dogs after notice by the ombudsman office on the news of the presence of stray dogs in Sarai Alamgir tehsil in Gujrat.

On another notice taken in the public interest, the ombudsman office has been informed that a sanitary worker, Sharifan Bibi, who acted as a lady doctor in DHQ hospital in Khanewal, has been terminated.

Similarly, in response to news about fake doctors playing with people’s lives, the ombudsman office is informed the clinic has been sealed and the case has been referred to the Punjab Healthcare Commission for further action.

The complainants have appreciated the strong role of the ombudsman office in addressing their issues.

Staff Report

