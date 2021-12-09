Program launched to offer Chinese language training to personnel

ISLAMABAD: A Chinese language training program was launched for the personnel of the Thar coalfield Block-I mining-power integrated project and other students from surrounding areas in Sindh.

The mining-power integrated project is carried out by Shanghai Electric Group Co., Ltd. under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The program, held in collaboration with the Confucius Institute at the University of Karachi (CIKU), will provide free-of-cost Chinese language teaching and training for personnel and other students.

Addressing the opening ceremony of the program in Islamkot in the Tharparkar district of Sindh, Muhammad Nasiruddin Khan, the director of the CIKU, appreciated the efforts of Shanghai Electric to provide Chinese language training for students in this remote area, saying it will be good for their future progress.

Khan said that people from the surrounding areas should avail this program which is now available at their doorstep and free of cost.

On the occasion, Meng Donghai, deputy managing director of Shanghai Electric Power Generation Engineering Co., said Shanghai Electric has been committed to fulfilling its corporate social responsibility, having spent about $1 million in this field in Pakistan and created over 7,000 direct jobs for the locals.

Meng said that the Chinese language program is aimed at offering personnel and other students a better opportunity to understand Chinese enterprises, China’s development and culture as well as the China-Pakistan friendship.

Located in Islamkot, the Thar coalfield block I mining-power integrated project is at the construction stage. It includes a coal mine project with an annual output of 7.8 million tons and a 1,320-megawatt coal-fired power plant project.