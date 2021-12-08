NATIONAL

Problem solving hallmark of civil service, official says

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Putting all of the abilities into learning and resolving the problems of the public, particularly the downtrodden segments of the society, by employing international best practices as well as devising out of the box solutions while keeping in view the local needs is the epitome of civil service.

The country needs civil servants who are well equipped with the knowledge and skills required to address modern-day issues. The initiative undertaken by Civil Service Academy in collaboration with Akhuwat Foundation is appreciable as it would help young civil servants to understand the problems of poor people and find pertinent solutions. This initiative is also in line with the agenda of the present government to reform civil service.

This was stated by Special Assistant to PM on Establishment, Mohammad Shehzad Arbab while chairing an event at Akhuwat College University, Kasur to conclude the three weeks training exercises of officers of the 49th Common Training Programme (CTP).

The participants of the event included Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib, Founder and Executive Director Akhuwat Foundation, Mr. Kamran Ali Afzal, Chief Secretary Punjab, Mr. Omer Rasul, Director General Civil Service Academy, faculty of Civil Service Academy and officers of 49th CTP.

During 49th CTP, presently undergoing training at the Civil Services Academy, a training exercise has been designed to provide the probationary officers with a first-hand opportunity to observe on ground realities faced by the underprivileged. The probationary officers were attached with individual households selected in poor communities in and around Lahore. This exercise has provided an opportunity to undertraining officers to cultivate and nourish the qualities of empathy and compassion for the underprivileged segment of the country.

Akhuwat Foundation facilitated in implementation of this exercise and helped Civil Service Academy in the selection of households and monitoring.

Previous articleECP bars Imran from visiting Peshawar ahead of LG elections
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

ECP bars Imran from visiting Peshawar ahead of LG elections

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday barred Prime Minister Imran Khan from visiting Peshawar at a time when local government elections...
Read more
NATIONAL

Man, who tried to save manager from mob, dedicates honour to deceased, Sri Lankan nation

ISLAMABAD: Malik Adnan, the underling at a production unit in Sialkot, who tried unsuccessfully to save the life of Priyantha Kumara, a Sri Lankan...
Read more
NATIONAL

Lahore Gymkhana Club employees protest against dismissal

LAHORE: In the name of non-availability of funds and overstaffing, the executive body of Lahore Gymkhana has sacked around 40 employees. The sacked employees included...
Read more
NATIONAL

Police arrest five men for beating, stripping four women in Faisalabad

The Faisalabad police have arrested five men suspected of assaulting, stripping and filming four women in city's Bawa Chak Market on Monday. The Punjab Police...
Read more
NATIONAL

14-year-old Karachi boy shot dead in alleged police encounter

KARACHI: A 14-year-old Karachi youngster was shot dead in an alleged encounter, triggering protests by his relatives. The incident took place in Karachi's Orangi-5 area,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Fawad urges ECP to release tenders for EVMs’ procurement

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry Tuesday urged the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to release tenders for Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Top Headlines

UN chief isolating after Covid-19 exposure

UNITED NATIONS: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was exposed to the coronavirus Tuesday by a UN official who already had Covid-19 and is isolating for...

Malaysian appeal court upholds ex-PM Najib’s 1MDB conviction

Epaper – December 8 LHR 2021

Epaper – December 8 KHI 2021

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.