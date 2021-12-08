ECP bars Imran from visiting Peshawar ahead of LG elections

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday barred Prime Minister Imran Khan from visiting Peshawar at a time when local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are days away.

According to a letter penned by the regional election commissioner, the prime minister has been asked not to visit the provincial capital ahead of the elections scheduled on December 19.

As the polls are being conducted in Peshawar in the first phase, the reported visit of the prime minister will be considered as a violation of the code of conduct, the regulator said.

The president, prime minister and governors cannot visit the region after the announcement of the election schedule, the letter read.

If he nevertheless undertakes the day-long visit, Khan will launch the Micro Health Insurance Programme and meet the chief minister, governor and provincial leadership of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party.

وزیرِ اعظم عمران خان آج پشاور کا ایک روزہ دورہ کریں گے. وزیرِ اعظم پشاور میں وزیرِ اعلی، گورنر خیبر پختونخوا اور سیاسی قیادت سے ملاقاتیں کریں گے. pic.twitter.com/ORFWhkCvh3 — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) December 8, 2021

Under the Kamyab Pakistan initiative, the insurance initiative will provide free medical services worth Rs1 million annually to 7.5 million families in the province

The ECP has also warned Khan of legal action in case of any violation of its code of conduct under Sections 233 and 234 of the Election Rules, 2017.

It merits a mention the candidates have started flexing their muscles for the campaign in 17 districts across the province.

As the polling day approaches nearer, campaigns in Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Khyber, Mohmand, Mardan, Swabi, Kohat, Karak, Hangu, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, D.I. Khan, Tank, Haripur, Buner and Bajaur districts are heating up.