NATIONAL

Man, who tried to save manager from mob, dedicates honour to deceased, Sri Lankan nation

By Staff Report
Prime Minister Imran Khan awarding a commendatory certificate to Malik Adnan, Deputy Production Manager RAJCO Industries who tried to save late Priyantha Kumara Diyawadana during Sialkot Incident: 7th December, 2021. Attachments area

ISLAMABAD: Malik Adnan, the underling at a production unit in Sialkot, who tried unsuccessfully to save the life of Priyantha Kumara, a Sri Lankan national and the business’ general manager, from a violent mob that killed the latter last Friday, dedicated the honour bestowed on him by Prime Minister Imran Khan to the deceased and the people of Sri Lanka.

Footage of the incident shared on social media showed Adnan attempting to calm down the charged mob, and later shielding Kumara when the matter escalated — but in vain.

Some among the crowd could be heard chanting slogans while Adnan tried to shield Kumara with his body who clung to the man’s legs.

But the mob, comprised of the unit’s employees, later overpowered Adnan and dragged the manager out on the road before torturing him to death.

“My passion that day was to somehow save the Sri Lankan citizen. I wanted no such incident to happen that would tarnish the name of the country,” Adnan wrote on Twitter.

Taking stock of his act of bravery, Prime Minister Khan announced his government will confer Tamgha-i-Shujaat on Adnan.

Talking to APP, Adnan said that in a situation like the one he found himself in, one should always stand with the oppressed.

“Today, I am very proud [of how the nation has responded to the incident] and my message to the nation is that whenever you encounter such a situation, always stand with the oppressed,” he said.

Adnan said he was thankful to everybody for the way the nation stood with him after the Sialkot incident.

He said his parents and teachers always advised him to stand with the oppressed “even at the cost of his own life”. “Prophet Mohammad (P.B.U.H.) said the one who saves [the life of] one human, saves all of humanity,” he observed.

He said Kumara was a good human being, friend, and the best manager and people trained by him were working at high posts in different companies of the country.

Media, teachers and conscious citizens should guide people so that such incidents were not repeated in future, he added.

Previous articleBurns out first ball of Ashes as England struggle to 59-4 at lunch
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Top Headlines

UN chief isolating after Covid-19 exposure

UNITED NATIONS: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was exposed to the coronavirus Tuesday by a UN official who already had Covid-19 and is isolating for...
Read more
NATIONAL

Lahore Gymkhana Club employees protest against dismissal

LAHORE: In the name of non-availability of funds and overstaffing, the executive body of Lahore Gymkhana has sacked around 40 employees. The sacked employees included...
Read more
NATIONAL

Police arrest five men for beating, stripping four women in Faisalabad

The Faisalabad police have arrested five men suspected of assaulting, stripping and filming four women in city's Bawa Chak Market on Monday. The Punjab Police...
Read more
NATIONAL

14-year-old Karachi boy shot dead in alleged police encounter

KARACHI: A 14-year-old Karachi youngster was shot dead in an alleged encounter, triggering protests by his relatives. The incident took place in Karachi's Orangi-5 area,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Fawad urges ECP to release tenders for EVMs’ procurement

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry Tuesday urged the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to release tenders for Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in...
Read more
NATIONAL

Inquiry must be conducted against judges before outright dismissal: Shaukat Siddiqui’s counsel

Former Islamabad High Court judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui;s counsel told the Supreme Court on Tuesday that an inquiry must be conducted into the allegations...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.