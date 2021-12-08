Top Headlines

Helicopter crashes with India military chief on board

By AFP
NEW DELHI, INDIA - DECEMBER 25: Chief of Army Staff of the Indian Army General Bipin Rawat during Prime Minister Narendra Modis launch of the Atal Bhujal Yojana and Atal Tunnel Yojna at Vigyan Bhawan on December 25, 2019 in New Delhi, India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on launched the Atal Bhujal Scheme for better management of groundwater, stressing on the need to use technology which helps prevent wastage of water in various spheres, including agriculture. He also named Rohtang passageway in Himachal Pradesh as Atal Tunnel to mark the 95th birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. (Photo by Sonu Mehta/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

NEW DELHI: A military helicopter carrying Indian defence chief General Bipin Rawat crashed in southern India on Wednesday, a defence source said.

Local media said Rawat, who is India’s Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), was accompanied by other officials when the chopper crashed in the southern state of Tamil Nadu.

The 63-year-old chief of defence staff was travelling in a Russian-made Mi-17V5 chopper that “met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu”, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said on Twitter.

Rawat is India’s first chief of defence staff, a position that the Indian government established in 2019, and is seen as close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He and his wife were on board along with other officers and were headed to the Defence Services Staff College, a senior army officer told AFP.

Videos broadcast on Indian news channels showed a fiery wreck at the crash site in a densely forested area near the college in the Nilgiris district.

Media reports said the chopper took off from Sulur Air Force Station on Wednesday afternoon and that some passengers had been taken to hospitals for treatment.

Rawat comes from a military family with several generations having served in the Indian armed forces.

The general, who has four decades of service behind him, has commanded forces in Indian-administered Kashmir and along the Line of Actual Control bordering China.

He is credited with reducing insurgency on India’s northeastern frontier and supervised a cross-border counter-insurgency operation into neighbouring Myanmar.

The air force said an inquiry was underway into the accident.

