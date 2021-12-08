Former GB judge placed on no-fly list: minister

ISLAMABAD: The government has placed the name of former Gilgit-Baltistan chief judge on the Provisional National Identification List (PNIL), thereby barring him from flying abroad, revealed Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed Wednesday.

Rana Muhammad Shamim, long-associated with the party of deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif, in November opened Pandora’s box claiming former chief justice Saqib Nisar did not want former Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz to be released on bail ahead of the general elections in July 2018.

The two were convicted in a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) reference related to their ownership of four multi-million-dollar London apartments weeks before the elections on July 25. When their counsels moved the high court for suspension of the conviction, the case was adjourned until the last week of July.

Nisar had travelled to the mountainous region for vacations in 2018, an affidavit Shamim purportedly signed in London during a trip to the British capital last month, said.

On one occasion, the then top judge appeared “very disturbed” while speaking to the Supreme Court registrar on the phone, asking him to get in touch with a high court judge.

Once able to get in touch with the judge, Mr Nisar ordered him that “Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz Sharif must remain in jail until the general elections are over. On assurances from the other side, he [Nisar] became calm and happily demanded another cup of tea.”

The other judge was not named in the affidavit.