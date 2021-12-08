NATIONAL

Train driver who stopped for yoghurt suspended

By AFP
A passengers and friend wear protective masks at Karachi Cantonment railway station, known as Cantt Sation, in Karachi, Pakistan, on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Pakistan is at risk for a second wave of virus infections during the upcoming Eid holidays as millions travel to their home towns and mingle at family and religious gatherings. Photographer: Asim Hafeez/Bloomberg via Getty Images

KARACHI: An inter-city train driver has been suspended after he made an unscheduled stop to pick up some yoghurt.

A video of the driver’s assistant collecting the snack from a street stall before climbing back into the carriage has been circulating on social media.

The incident on Monday raised questions about the safety and regulation of railways at a time when accidents have become common due to mismanagement and neglect.

“When you stop a train in the middle (of the tracks) it becomes a safety issue. Safety is our priority. We cannot tolerate anything which compromises safety,” Syed Ijaz ul-Hassan Shah, a spokesman for the railway ministry, told AFP on Wednesday.

The passenger service had started its journey in Lahore and was moving south towards Karachi.

In a statement, the minister of railways, Azam Khan Swati, warned he will not “allow anyone to use national assets for personal use”.

A railway official admitted to AFP that such incidents are not uncommon in Pakistan, and that oversight is often lacking.

More than 60 people were killed in June when a train hurtling through farmland smashed into the carriages of another service that had derailed minutes earlier.

