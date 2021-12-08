Majority perceives accountability crusade to be partial: report

— Respondents believe police remain the most corrupt govt agency

— 92.9pc consider inflation, price hike to be highest since 2018

ISLAMABAD: A Transparency International (TI) report released on Wednesday said 66.8 percent of the population believe the anti-graft crusade to be partial and detractors claim the economy is suffering as vital projects are put on hold by public office holders fearful of being caught up in the dragnet.

While few dispute the need to clean up the politics, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) campaign has become a topic of fierce political debate.

The focus of the dirty money watchdog on the government’s political foes has prompted accusations it is a one-sided purge. The government denies targeting political opponents.

Some in the business community say they worry the drive is hurting an ailing economy, which has just received a $6 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout.

The following are the key findings of the latest TI report: