NATIONAL

Govt to unveil National AI Policy ‘very soon’: Amin ul Haq

By Staff Report
A US drone aircraft lands at Afghanistan's Jalalabad Airport where a US C-130 military transport plane crashed in Jalalabad on October 2, 2015. The Taliban claimed October 1 to have shot down a US military transport plane in eastern Afghanistan in a crash that killed 11 people, as the battle for Kunduz raged after the emboldened militants briefly seized the city.The Taliban's stunning success in Kunduz, their biggest tactical success since 2001, marks a blow for Afghanistan's NATO-trained forces, who have largely been fighting on their own since December 2014. NATO has not yet confirmed the cause of Friday's crash. The Taliban regularly claim to have shot down military aircraft.Our mujahideen have shot down a four-engine US aircraft in Jalalabad," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Twitter."Based on credible information 15 invading forces and a number of puppet troops were killed." AFP PHOTO / Noorullah Shirzada (Photo credit should read Noorullah Shirzada/AFP via Getty Images)

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin-ul-Haque has said the National Artificial Intelligence Policy will be introduced by the government soon.

He expressed these views while addressing Block Chain Conference in Karachi on Sunday.

Amin-ul-Haque said that the Cyber security is the first important pillar of digital policy 2021 of IT Ministry, and Digital transformation of Pakistan corresponds with Cyber Security.

The Ministry of Information Technology is taking landmark steps to make the country digital, he added.

The Minister said the Federal Cabinet has already been made paperless by shifting work to tablets and android cell phones, while the governance of Parliament will also be made paperless very soon.

Syed Amin-ul-Haque said Ministry of Information Technology is committed to equip the 60 percent young population of Pakistan with IT expertise by providing 3G and 4G services especially in the remotest areas of Pakistan.

Previous articleChina points out ‘deep-seated problems’ with U.S. democracy
Next articleMissing pilot’s body recovered three days after his gyrocopter crashed in Balochistan
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Process to appoint new NAB chairman to begin this week

The process to appoint a new chairman for the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) will begin this week. It is pertinent to note that the tenure...
Read more
HEADLINES

PML-N’s Shaista set to clinch NA-133 by-poll

LAHORE: While the counting of votes continues across 254 polling stations in the NA-133 constituency, considered a stronghold of the PML-N, the PML-N looks...
Read more
NATIONAL

Jhang Assistant Commissioner shot dead by relatives in hometown

Jhang Assistant Commissioner Imran Jaffer was gunned down by his relatives in his hometown of Bara Langrana on Sunday. Chiniot district police officer's (DPO) spokesperson...
Read more
NATIONAL

PDM steering committee favors long march, resignations of govt

The steering committee of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) prepared recommendations in favour of the long march and resignations from assemblies to protest against...
Read more
NATIONAL

Violent mob also wanted to kill owner and set factory ablaze: report

The police investigation into the grisly lynching of Sri Lankan national in Sialkot has revealed that the violent mob had also planned to set factory on...
Read more
NATIONAL

PML-N, PPP leaders call out Fazl on Sialkot lynching incident

ISLAMABAD: In a dramatic development, stark differences cropped up between the senior leaders of the opposition parties as Ahsan Iqbal of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

PDM steering committee favors long march, resignations of govt

The steering committee of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) prepared recommendations in favour of the long march and resignations from assemblies to protest against...

Violent mob also wanted to kill owner and set factory ablaze: report

PML-N, PPP leaders call out Fazl on Sialkot lynching incident

Missing pilot’s body recovered three days after his gyrocopter crashed in Balochistan

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.