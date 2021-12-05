Govt to unveil National AI Policy ‘very soon’: Amin ul Haq

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin-ul-Haque has said the National Artificial Intelligence Policy will be introduced by the government soon.

He expressed these views while addressing Block Chain Conference in Karachi on Sunday.

Amin-ul-Haque said that the Cyber security is the first important pillar of digital policy 2021 of IT Ministry, and Digital transformation of Pakistan corresponds with Cyber Security.

The Ministry of Information Technology is taking landmark steps to make the country digital, he added.

The Minister said the Federal Cabinet has already been made paperless by shifting work to tablets and android cell phones, while the governance of Parliament will also be made paperless very soon.

Syed Amin-ul-Haque said Ministry of Information Technology is committed to equip the 60 percent young population of Pakistan with IT expertise by providing 3G and 4G services especially in the remotest areas of Pakistan.