China points out ‘deep-seated problems’ with U.S. democracy

The Chinese Foreign Ministry released a report on Sunday, detailing the “deficiencies and abuse of democracy” in the United States based upon “facts and expert opinions,” registering hope that the U.S. will “improve its own system” someday and “change its way of interacting with other countries.” “Problems like money politics, identity politics, wrangling between political parties, political polarization, social division, racial tension and the wealth gap have become more acute,” the report read. “All this has weakened the functioning of democracy in the U.S.”

A game of ‘money politics’

“The fact that the American people have to face is that money politics has penetrated the entire process of election, legislation and administration,” the report said. “Only people with enough capital can enjoy their democratic rights provided by the Constitution.” The report cited statistics that winners of 91 percent of U.S. Congressional elections are the candidates with greater financial support. “And those so-called representatives of the people, once elected, often serve the interests of their financial backers,” it said.

It also quoted Robert Reich, a public policy professor at the University of California, Berkeley and former U.S. Secretary of Labor, saying that political donations from the 2018 midterm elections were mainly from the top 0.01 percent ultra-rich of the American population, accounting for over 40 percent of campaign finance. “The inequality in economic status has been turned into inequality in political status,” the report said.

‘Messy and chaotic practices of democracy’