NATIONAL

Gold price dips to Rs100,500 per 10gm

By TLTP

ISLAMABAD: Gold prices bounced back on Wednesday as fears over the Omicron variant assist the commodity to gain some positive traction.

Gold in the international market was available at $1,790 per ounce after gaining $14.20 at 1320 hours GMT.

Meanwhile, the price of 10 grams of yellow metal in Pakistan decreased to Rs100,500 after shedding Rs500. Gold in the local market was available at Rs101,000 per 10 grams on Monday last. The decrease in gold value in the local market was due to overnight change in the commodity’s price when the local market was closed as well as appreciation of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar.

Gold gained some positive traction and staged a goodish rebound from a four-week low, around the $1,770 region touched in the previous day. Concerns about the potential economic fallout from the detection of a new and possibly vaccine-resistant coronavirus variant turned out to be a key factor that benefited the safe-haven gold.

The global risk sentiment, however, stabilized a bit as investors preferred to wait and see if the Omicron variant would eventually derail the economic recovery. This was evident from a generally positive tone around the equity markets, which, in turn, acted as a headwind for the commodity and capped gains.

Apart from this, rising bets for a more aggressive policy tightening by the Federal Reserves next year further collaborated to keep a lid on any meaningful upside for gold prices. The money markets started pricing in the possibility of at least a 50 bps rate hike by the end of 2022. This was reinforced by the ongoing recovery in the US Treasury bond yields, which further held back bulls from placing aggressive bets around the non-yielding yellow metal.

Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the ADP report on private-sector employment and ISM Manufacturing PMI. Traders will further take cues from developments surrounding the coronavirus saga and the broader market risk sentiment for some short-term opportunities around gold.

Previous articleLahore by-election a game changer?
Next articleProtest for rights continues in Gwadar
TLTP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

President signs into law Protection of Journalists, Media Professionals Bill

ISLAMABAD:President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday gave his assent to the Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals Bill to safeguard the rights of working...
Read more
NATIONAL

Protest for rights continues in Gwadar

Thousands of people continued their protest in Balochistan's Gwadar district for the 17th day on Wednesday, demanding rights, jobs, end to illegal fishing by...
Read more
NATIONAL

CPNE condemns unjust distribution of ads, raids on printing presses

LAHORE: The Standing Committee of the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) Wednesday elected Group Editor Daily Times, Kazim Khan, as its President. The standing...
Read more
NATIONAL

Punjab mulls using EVMs in upcoming LG polls

LAHORE: The Punjab government is considering using electronic voting machines (EVMs) in upcoming local government elections, scheduled to be held next year in the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Remittance flow to Pakistan expected to grow 26pc to $33bn in 2021: WB

WASHINGTON: Remittances to low- and middle-income countries are projected to have grown a strong 7.3 percent to reach $589 billion in 2021, while Pakistan...
Read more
NATIONAL

First flight departs for Saudi Arabia as travel ban lifted

ISLAMABAD: After the lifting of the travel ban on Pakistan, the first flight departed for Saudi Arabia from the Islamabad International Airport on Wednesday. Saudi...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Comment

India’s hybrid warfare: against Pakistan

By: Muhammad Shafiq According to Clausewitz, 'The nature of war remains the same, only its character changes'. The phrase hybrid warfare' has become the buzzword...

President signs into law Protection of Journalists, Media Professionals Bill

Protest for rights continues in Gwadar

Gold price dips to Rs100,500 per 10gm

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.