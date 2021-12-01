Lahore by-election a game changer?

‘Winter is coming…’ A phrase from the famous television series Game of Thrones; the phrase was used throughout the series to maintain the suspense and thrill of the audience for the climax. The climax was undoubtedly captivating in reel life, but in real life nothing less is expected in the game of thrones here in Pakistan’s politics. Every passing day there is a new scandal and a new scenario changing the political landscape. One after the other there are new twists and turns in this real life political series but sadly it has become difficult for the large audience of Pakistan to afford popcorn while spectating the nonstop political entertainer, thanks to the inflation gifted by the blue-eyed old man who has successfully taken the country back to the Stone Age with no gas and no petrol.

But as someone said,”Tthe show must go on..”’ the black clouds of tabdeeli are being pushed away by winds and the sky is gradually getting clear with hope of relief for Pakistanis affected by this terrible tsunami that blew up stability, peace, prosperity and growth with the misgovernance and arrogance of that clumsy old man. “If you want to test a man’s character, give him power,” said Abraham Lincoln. This phrase fits best on the clumsy man who has ruined the order of house just to satisfy his ego. But, now his show is heading towards a wrap-up and the curtain will finally fall on the farce tabdeeli.

A new chapter is about to begin where the contest will be only between the two past competitors, the PML(N) and the PPP. This time the battleground is Lahore, a beautiful city with a history of great political movements. All eyes are on the upcoming by-election of NA-133 in Lahore. This seat was earlier held by the PML(N) but due to the demise of its MNA Pervaiz Malik, the ECP is holding a by-election in this constituency.

Interestingly PTI is out of the game in this by-election after a deliberate blunder from their candidate whose proposer and seconder were apparently not from the same constituency. Now, this has raised a big question mark on PTI’s abrupt exit from the scene; the ruling party is shying away and reluctant to test the waters and face the enraged voters who have been ditched by their false empty promises. Now that the PTI which was the runner up in 2018 general elections, is not in the contest, the crucial competition is between the PPP and the PML(N). However, in the capital of Punjab the tug of war is moving towards a nail-biting climax. The PPP has nothing to lose while the PML(N) has everything at stake because if the latter loses this by-poll then a drastic chain reaction will follow across Punjab. Since the PTI’s ship is sinking many political big-wigs of this province are waiting for the right time to hop off. The house of cards will fall and there might be a surprising change in the political landscape of Punjab. The controversial video that surfaced recently where PML(N) workers are allegedly buying voters has raised quite a few eyebrows. It shows that the PML(N) is not quite sure of its vote bank and is using unethical means to pull voters, which can backfire and give a dent to the PML(N).

The PTI has already lost the plot in Punjab and the upcoming contest would be between the PPP and the PML(N). Even if the PPP manages to bring the contest neck to neck with the PML(N), it will uplift the morale of its workers and will regain its earlier position in this province, but if PPP gains victory in Lahore by-election than a trickle down effect will follow in Punjab and this might turn out to be a game-changer in Pakistan’s politics.

So far PPP is looking focused and serious in this political battle, and the party has launched its former Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf who is himself currently an MNA from Gujjar Khan, District Rawalpindi. His competence is that he is well connected with workers and knows the art of elections in Punjab. Secondly, Former President Asif Ali Zardari has been in Lahore for a while and is himself taking keen interest in this by-election while Nawaz Sharif from London cannot do much after the obvious conflict between his daughter and brother which has somehow confused their voters and brought a crack within the ranks of their party. On the other hand, the PPP workers have revitalized their energy to give a tough fight in this by-election.

Meanwhile, Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto made a bold decision to hold the party’s foundation day public gathering in Peshawar and challenge the PTI which has been ruling KPK for the past eight years, and then simultaneously challenge the PML(N) in Lahore. This is a masterstroke and an aggressive approach; the public always admires the brave and the challenger.

Lahore was the fortress of PPP; in 1970 general elections PPP swept Lahore polls and later in 1988 PPP gathered eight out of nine seats of national assembly from Lahore, even in 2008 general elections PPP was the second largest party in terms of votes and seats in Punjab. Moreover, such was the strength and hold of PPP that some areas in Lahore were called ‘Mini Larkana’; infact SZAB and SMBB both won elections from Lahore. In 1986 SMBB was given a huge historic reception by the people of Lahore when she returned back from exile, which is said to be the biggest public gathering ever in Lahore. Today, PPP is reviving in the heart of Punjab and trying to gather back its staunch supporters and workers; luckily the current situation is in its favour.

