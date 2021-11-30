Punjab reports 74 new dengue fever cases, two more deaths

ISLAMABAD: Punjab reported 74 new cases of dengue fever and two more deaths during the last 24 hours, an official said.

Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch told the media both deaths caused by the mosquito-borne disease were reported from Lahore.

According to the official, the province has recorded 143 deaths of dengue fever and 25,013 cases since the start of this year.

Lahore, which is the hotspot of dengue fever in the province, confirmed 60 out of 74 cases, which took its tally to 17,848.

A decrease in daily new cases has been witnessed over the last few days during which the number of new cases dropped to less than 200 from the earlier tally of over 500 in the province.

Consistent preventive and curative activities by the provincial health department and the temperature drop have contributed to the decrease in new cases of the disease.