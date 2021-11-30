PTM MP secures bail in incendiary speech trial

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Tuesday granted bail to Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) MP Ali Wazir and directed the police to release him immediately.

Wazir has been behind bars since December 16 last when he was arrested at the request of Sindh police on charges of hatching a criminal conspiracy and passing derogatory remarks against the state and its institutions, among others, during an incendiary speech he delivered at a public meeting in Karachi.

The MP was arrested in response to a first information report (FIR) registered under sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups), 505-B (statements for inducing a person to commit offence against the state), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 188 (disobeying order of public servant) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Apart from Wazir, others nominated in the FIR included PTM chief Manzoor Pashteen and fellow MP Mohsin Dawar, among others.

In June, the Sindh High Court (SHC) dismissed his bail application in the case. He had moved the high court after a trial court had turned down an identical application.

The top court observed today, however, the other accused in the case had been granted bail, which was not challenged, so Wazir could not be kept in jail as well.

It directed Wazir to deposit surety bonds worth Rs400,000.