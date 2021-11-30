SC orders NAB to probe corruption in Thar coal project

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to investigate the allegations of corruption in the Thar coal project.

NAB Chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal should review the report of the office of the Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) concerning the corruption in the project and submit a preliminary report within three months, the court ordered.

The bench further remarked the 2018 audit report of the AGP office shows the funds of the coal project were not spent in a transparent manner, RO plants were not set up as per the requirement.

Solar generation plants were also not established for water filtration plants in the area.

The court remarked that people of Thar are deprived of basic facilities including pure drinking water, but neither the Sindh government nor Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah is interested in looking into the matter.

The Sindh government failed to take any action in line with the report of the attorney general of Pakistan, it said.

“All the money transferred from one to another, no one is interested anymore,” remarked Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed.

The court subsequently adjourned the further hearing of the case.