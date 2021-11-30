NATIONAL

SC reject KP request to change schedule of LG elections

By Staff Report
LAHORE, PAKISTAN - MAY 11: Pakistani women queue to cast their vota as another woman has her finger marked after having voted at a polling station on May 11, 2013 on the outskirts of Lahore, Pakistan. Millions of Pakistanis cast their votes in parliamentary elections held today on May 11. It is the first time in the country's history that an elected government will hand over power to another elected government. (Photo by Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court rejected a request of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to change the schedule of the local government (LG) elections in the province.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the petition challenging the high court’s orders to conduct the polls on a party basis.

The apex court directed that LG elections will be held on a party basis. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has also taken steps to implement the verdict of the Peshawar High Court (PHC).

The KP advocate general argued there is a need to give meaningful representation instead of holding elections for the sake of doing it.

Justice Bandial remarked it is necessary to strengthen political parties to empower democracy and the political parties could not be excluded from a political process.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah said not a single political party has appeared before the court. He maintained that the political parties should have moved to the court to challenge the high court’s verdict in case of any problem.

The KP Advocate General argued there is no legal capacity for the orders issued by the high court. He further sought the SC to allow the provincial government to change the polls’ schedule if the court was not issuing the stay order.

Justice Bandial remarked the court will strictly oppose the move to change LG polls’ dates.

Previous articleSC orders NAB to probe corruption in Thar coal project
Next articlePPP will pave way for ‘real democracy’, says Bilawal on party anniversary
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Alvi to sign bill for protection of journalists, media persons tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi is expected to sign the Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals Bill, 2021 -- aimed at protecting journalists and media...
Read more
NATIONAL

24 hurt as fog causes motorway pile-up

ISLAMABAD: At least 20 people were injured on Tuesday morning after 30 vehicles piled up due to dense fog at three different locations, police...
Read more
NATIONAL

PPP will pave way for ‘real democracy’, says Bilawal on party anniversary

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said only his party can pave the way for democracy in Pakistan having struggled for long...
Read more
NATIONAL

SC orders NAB to probe corruption in Thar coal project

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to investigate the allegations of corruption in the Thar coal project. NAB Chairman...
Read more
NATIONAL

Punjab reports 74 new dengue fever cases, two more deaths

ISLAMABAD: Punjab reported 74 new cases of dengue fever and two more deaths during the last 24 hours, an official said. Primary and Secondary Healthcare...
Read more
NATIONAL

PTM MP secures bail in incendiary speech trial

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Tuesday granted bail to Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) MP Ali Wazir and directed the police to release him immediately. Wazir has...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

SC orders NAB to probe corruption in Thar coal project

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to investigate the allegations of corruption in the Thar coal project. NAB Chairman...

Punjab reports 74 new dengue fever cases, two more deaths

PTM MP secures bail in incendiary speech trial

Former GB judge distances himself from ‘leaked’ affidavit

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.