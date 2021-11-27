NATIONAL

Cabinet approves summary to buy oil from Saudi Arabia on deferred payments

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet on Saturday approved an agreement, allowing the government to buy oil on deferred payments from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

According to reports, the cabinet gave its approval through a summary circulation.

As per the agreement, the Saudi government would provide oil worth $100 million every month to the government of Pakistan on deferred payments.

The economic division had dispatched the circulation summary to the cabinet.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had agreed to provide oil to Pakistan on deferred payments during Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to the kingdom. The crown prince had vowed to provide oil on delayed payment for one year.

The government of Pakistan will have to pay a margin of 3.80 percent along with the principal amount at the time payment.

According to the agreement, the contract is for one year but the period could be enhanced.

The economic division had sent the summary to the federal cabinet for approval after the Ministry of Finance, SBP, and FBR had agreed to the draft of the Pak-Saudi contract.

Saudi Arabia’s $3 billion support package:

According to a news outlet, the cabinet also approved a summary regarding an agreement to revive Saudi Arabia’s $3 billion support package for Pakistan in safe deposits.

The summary stated that the one-year agreement would carry an annual profit rate of four per cent.

The summary drafted by the Finance Division noted that the prime minister, “in view of the urgency to relieve the current pressures on the exchange rate,” approved the placement of the draft of the deposit agreement between the two countries, vetted and cleared by the Ministry of Law as well as as the Office of the Attorney General for Pakistan, before the cabinet.

Previous articleTwo soldiers martyred in North Waziristan
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Two soldiers martyred in North Waziristan

ISLAMABAD: Two soldiers were martyred when terrorists attacked a military post in the Datta Khel town of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's North Waziristan district, the military's...
Read more
NATIONAL

KSE-100 records biggest weekly decline since March 2020

KARACHI: A chaotic week at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) finally came to an end on Saturday with the index recording its biggest weekly...
Read more
NATIONAL

PML-N leaders try to make institutions controversial to influence cases against them: Fawad

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday said that the underlying motive of PML-N to make the institutions controversial...
Read more
NATIONAL

PBC restores licence of former judge Shaukat Siddiqui

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) has restored the practicing license of former Islamabad High Court (IHC) judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui after concluding that...
Read more
NATIONAL

Bhagwat’s statement proves India fast becoming threat to regional peace: Shehryar Afridi

RAWALPINDI: Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi Saturday said that RSS chief's statement of 'undoing partition' of the subcontinent reflects...
Read more
NATIONAL

Malik Riaz and son’s 10-year UK visa revoked for ‘possible corruption’

ISLAMABAD: United Kingdom (UK) courts have decided to revoke a 10-year multi-entry visit visa to real estate tycoon Malik Riaz, and his son Ahmed...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

PML-N leaders try to make institutions controversial to influence cases against...

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday said that the underlying motive of PML-N to make the institutions controversial...

PBC restores licence of former judge Shaukat Siddiqui

Pakistan outclass Egypt in Hockey Junior World Cup

Bhagwat’s statement proves India fast becoming threat to regional peace: Shehryar Afridi

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.