Journalist Ahmad Noorani’s wife attacked in Lahore

An unknown man attacked journalist Ahmad Noorani’s wife Ambreen Fatima in Lahore on Wednesday, according to police.

The police registered a case at the Ghaziabad police station on Thursday.

In the FIR, Ambreen said that she and her children had left their house at 8pm on Wednesday and when they reached an adjoining street, an unidentified person raced towards the car and struck the vehicle’s windscreen three to four times with an iron object with the intention to cause her harm.

She said that she does not have enmity with anyone, and urged the police to take action and provide her with protection.

According to the police, an unknown man broke the windscreen of Ambreen Fatima’s car with an iron object and threatened her before fleeing the site.

“An investigation was initiated when the lady in question came to the station with the car,” the police said, adding that a case has been registered against an unidentified person and teams led by the concerned SP are working on arresting and identifying the accused with the help of CCTV cameras.

The police, however, said that they did not receive information of the incident on the 15 helpline.

Meanwhile, PML-N leaders condemned the incident. PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif said that the incident should be investigated at the highest level and the perpetrators should be punished in accordance with the law.

In a twitter post, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said: “Fascist regime is at it again as they have a go at an unarmed, helpless woman, targeting her vulnerability just because she’s related to someone who is exposing them to the core. I am appalled to say the least but not at all surprised. God be with you Ambreen.”