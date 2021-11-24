Rare white lion dies at Karachi Zoo

KARACHI: A rare white lion died in Karachi Zoo on Wednesday after its lungs stopped working due to pneumonia, a spokesperson for the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) said.

He said that the big cat was ill for the last 13 days and suffering from Pulmonary TB which was being treated by veterinarians but “he could not recover and died due to his illness at 11am today”.

The age of the lion was between 14 and 15 years and brought to Karachi Zoo from Africa in 2012.

A team of veterinarians performed an autopsy on the lion and collected details about the illness and death. According to veterinarians, the lion also had pneumonia and its lungs had stopped working.

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that he was saddened to learn of the death of the white lion as they are rare in the world.

“Strict disciplinary action will be taken against the zoo management if any negligence is found after the cause of death of the lion has come to light,” he added.

In 2012, a new glass enclosure was built on the occasion of the arrival so that the citizens visiting Karachi Zoo can fully see the lion.