Tarin for stabilising exchange rate to overcome inflation

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin on Tuesday stressed the need for stabilising exchange rate to overcome inflation.

“Instability in exchange rate has increased the inflation and we are trying to lessen the burden from the people of low-income group,” he said while talking to a private television channel.

The mini-budget would be presented in the next week, he said.

Commenting on privatisation of DISCOs, Pakistan Steel Mills, Railways and other enterprises showing less progress, he said efforts are being made for restructuring the power sectors while the concerned department would look into the matter of privatisation of PSM and Railways for improvement.

In reply to a question about increase in power tariff, he said the International Monetary Fund (IMF) demanded of the government to change the tariff rate. He said “after extensive discussion, we will increase the power tariff less than the demand of the IMF”.

He said extra duty would be imposed on luxury items in near future.

Steps have been taken to reduce current account deficit, he said.

Replying to a question about tax collection targets, he said assessment would be made on real assets of the people so that actual tax could be imposed on them.

