NATIONAL

Punjab witnesses significant decline in dengue cases: official claims

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Secretary, Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Punjab (P&SHD) Imran Sikandar Baloch Wednesday claimed that the number of dengue cases in Lahore have come down significantly this month.

Baloch claimed that as a result of continuous precautionary and curative activities of the health department, the daily number of dengue positive cases in Lahore was about 350 and in the whole of Punjab about 500 in start of November. However, he added, in the last two weeks, Lahore has seen a steady decline with an average of 147 cases per day while Punjab with a total of 213 cases and these figures show a significant decrease in the positive proportion of dengue patients.

Speaking about the steps taken by the health department to control the spread of dengue, Baloch informed that the dengue surveillance staff was working day and night to check the hot-spot areas across Punjab.

“During November, the total containers found to have larvae were 999 in Lahore while 1332 from overall Punjab. Yesterday, the figure corresponded to 271 in Punjab and 231 for Lahore, indicating a decline in vector activity,” he said.

Baloch said the overall bed occupancy in Punjab was 47 percent during November whereas now the bed occupancy has reduced to 27 percent.

“A total of 5016 beds have been allocated for dengue patients in all government hospitals of Punjab,” he concluded.

Previous articleTarin for stabilising exchange rate to overcome inflation
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Tarin for stabilising exchange rate to overcome inflation

ISLAMABAD: Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin on Tuesday stressed the need for stabilising exchange rate to overcome inflation. "Instability in...
Read more
NATIONAL

Rare white lion dies at Karachi Zoo

KARACHI: A rare white lion died in Karachi Zoo on Wednesday after its lungs stopped working due to pneumonia, a spokesperson for the Karachi...
Read more
NATIONAL

Dollar crosses Rs175 mark again with 74 paisas gain

KARACHI: Pakistani rupee failed to continue its winning streak against the US dollar on Wednesday, with the greenback crossing Rs175 mark yet once again. According...
Read more
NATIONAL

ECNEC approves ADB Funded AMI project

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) of cabinet on Wednesday approved ADB Funded Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) project. The meeting of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Tarin directs provinces to take punitive actions against Fertilizer hoarders

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin has directed the provincial governments to take punitive actions against Fertilizer’s hoarders. He...
Read more
NATIONAL

US firm that examined alleged audio clip of former CJP receives threats

United States-based firm Garrett Discovery, that examined the alleged audio clip of former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar, has said it has received...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Turkey, UAE sign accords on energy, technology at talks: officials

ANKARA: Turkey and the United Arab Emirates signed accords on energy and technology investments on Wednesday after talks between President Tayyip Erdogan and Abu...

ECNEC approves ADB Funded AMI project

Tarin directs provinces to take punitive actions against Fertilizer hoarders

US firm that examined alleged audio clip of former CJP receives threats

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.