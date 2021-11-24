Punjab witnesses significant decline in dengue cases: official claims

LAHORE: Secretary, Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Punjab (P&SHD) Imran Sikandar Baloch Wednesday claimed that the number of dengue cases in Lahore have come down significantly this month.

Baloch claimed that as a result of continuous precautionary and curative activities of the health department, the daily number of dengue positive cases in Lahore was about 350 and in the whole of Punjab about 500 in start of November. However, he added, in the last two weeks, Lahore has seen a steady decline with an average of 147 cases per day while Punjab with a total of 213 cases and these figures show a significant decrease in the positive proportion of dengue patients.

Speaking about the steps taken by the health department to control the spread of dengue, Baloch informed that the dengue surveillance staff was working day and night to check the hot-spot areas across Punjab.

“During November, the total containers found to have larvae were 999 in Lahore while 1332 from overall Punjab. Yesterday, the figure corresponded to 271 in Punjab and 231 for Lahore, indicating a decline in vector activity,” he said.

Baloch said the overall bed occupancy in Punjab was 47 percent during November whereas now the bed occupancy has reduced to 27 percent.

“A total of 5016 beds have been allocated for dengue patients in all government hospitals of Punjab,” he concluded.