Punjab to hold LG elections in a phased manner

By INP
Pakistan's Election Commission staff carry election material to arrange it for upcoming general election at an office in Lahore, Pakistan, Saturday, July 21, 2018. The election Commission announced that the country's security forces will be deployed to polling stations to ensure free, fair and transparent national elections on July 25. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to hold the local government elections in three stages after members of the cabinet suggested to give priority, while conducting the polls to towns, where the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party is in a stronger position to win.

Reports citing people familiar with the development said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) recommended the province to hold the polls in two phases.

The sources further said it was decided in principle that in the first phase, the election would be held in southern Punjab; in the second phase, in northern cities; and in the final phase, in central Punjab cities which are traditional Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) strongholds.

However, the commission has recommended conducting the elections in two phases instead of three.

The Punjab government is currently holding consultations with the ECP in this regard. It needs vast resources and has to take other large-scale measures to arrange for the polls in the province.

The ministers were taken on board on the polls decisions during a cabinet meeting held Tuesday.

Sources divulged that many ministers did not agree with the plan to hold the polls in their constituencies during the first phase. But ministers hailing from Faisalabad, Mianwali and Multan agreed to the idea.

