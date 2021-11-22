Opinion

Outdated examination system

By Editor's Mail
19
0

Through your esteemed newspaper, I want to highlight that our education and examination system are extremely outdated and outpaced. Our education system is considered one of the most underdeveloped systems. Our course contents, especially till secondary education even after that, are extremely outdated and need to be revised at almost all levels. It is based on things that are either condemned right now or are too primitive. They are not idea-inspiring, research-based and don’t require critical thinking. No one talks about ideas related to green engineering or other needs of the hour technologies. Lack of policymaking and implementation is a huge cause of it. We lack the quality of the teachers as well. There is no such criteria for the selection of them especially at the lower levels of education.

Nowadays, our education system is synonymous with the business system. Day by day new institutions are opening not to provide quality education but to benefit from the lack of schools by the government and earn a huge amount by charging very high fees.

The majority of the universities don’t award admissions on the basis of board results alone. I can’t help but wonder why board exams are necessary for their present state. The same syllabus needs to be restudied for tests conducted by various universities and institutes charge a lot of money to teach them in that way, which feels compulsory to study because we haven’t been taught that way throughout the course of education. If you don’t trust your examination system, why not improve it?

I request the authorities to kindly work for our education as well as the examination system if we want to have a chance in the world.

HAFIZ HANZLA BIN NASIR

Lahore

