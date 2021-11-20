PM directs to resolve connectivity issues as China investors seek to launch ops

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday directed the authorities to facilitate on an emergency basis investors from China, who were looking to set up industries in Pakistan, by resolving their issues pertaining to connectivity and the provision of utilities.

“We will support the business interests of the Chinese in Pakistan on a priority basis, and [we] are grateful to them for expressing interest in accelerating their investment in special economic zones,” said Prime Minister Khan in a meeting with a delegation of businessmen from China.

During the meeting, the prime minister was told that the businessmen are almost ready to start operations in the glass, ceramics and information technology sectors.

Khan said Pakistan and China were connected not only in the past or present but would remain united through their future generations as well.

“We appreciate the valuable relationship of the peoples of the two countries,” he added.

It is worth mentioning that consumer electronics and mobile communications company OPPO is going to establish a mobile manufacturing unit and a research and development centre in Pakistan.

It would not only save a lot of foreign exchange reserves on the import of smartphones annually but would also create employment opportunities for our tech graduates.

The meeting was also attended by Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood, Adviser on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill, Adviser on CPEC Affairs Khalid Mansoor and Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong.

In his remarks, Rong said he was happy to see the prime minister’s previous meeting with the Chinese businessmen on September 13 wherein a lot of issues were resolved and great progress was achieved.

He said the Chinese entrepreneurs were encouraged and hoping great progress after this meeting.

“We will send a more positive information to China to encourage more Chinese businessmen to make the decision to invest in Pakistan,” he commented.

An entrepreneur representing OPPO said the company had already been present in Pakistan for more than seven years and had injected around $150 million into the country.

He said like other companies, for OPPO too, it was a very good environment in Pakistan to continue to invest there and the interaction with the prime minister helped the swift resolution of the issues.

He thanked the prime minister for helping the Chinese businessmen by extending facilitation to them.

“If anybody comes to me today and ask should they invest in Pakistan, I will say yes,” he remarked.