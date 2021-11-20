Navjot Sidhu arrives to visit Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

LAHORE: Cricket star-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu crossed into Pakistan from India on Saturday to visit the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur district for an annual commemoration of the birth of Sikhism founder, The Indian Express reported.

The chief of the Punjab chapter of the Indian National Congress (INC) was greeted at the border by officials from the Ministry of Religious Affairs on behalf of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Watch | @sherryontopp crosses border into Pakistan, to visit Kartarpur Sahib today @manaman_chhina reports pic.twitter.com/GtxYrRQ4u8 — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) November 20, 2021

Two main border crossings with India — at Wagah and Kartarpur — were reopened for the festivities Wednesday, after being closed due to coronavirus restrictions for about two years.

The week-long celebrations mark 552 years since the birth of Baba Guru Nanak who settled in today’s Pakistan. His shrine is also in the Kartarpur town of Narowal District and is visible from across the border in India.

Sidhu, an old friend of Prime Minister Khan from their cricketing days, was part of the first Sikh delegation from India who had participated in the opening of the historic corridor in 2019.

PPCC President Navjot Singh Sidhu’s message on reaching Shri Kartarpur Corridor.#KisanVijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/qwtRgHuauC — Punjab Congress (@INCPunjab) November 20, 2021

He was expected to arrive on Thursday along with Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, also a member of the INC party, but his name was excluded from the delegation comprising northern Indian state’s ministers due to a “technical glitch”, The Indian Express reported.

Earlier on Wednesday, some 3,000 Sikh pilgrims from India entered Pakistan through the Wagha border crossing to take part in the celebrations. Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi issued the visas to the pilgrims, enabling them to attend the celebrations, whereas New Delhi, for its part, reopened the visa-free crossing, which connects the two Punjab regions. The pilgrims will also visit their holy sites in several parts of Punjab, including Kartarpur Sahib, where Nanak settled and died in 1539.

The visa-free 4.7-kilometre long corridor joins the Indian border to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib. It became operational in 2019.