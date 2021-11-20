NATIONAL

‘Our future’: Imran says government striving to ensure children’s rights

PESHAWAR, PAKISTAN - NOVEMBER 17: School children line up during the 12-day long inoculation drive of a measles and rubella prevention campaign in Peshawar, Pakistan on November 17, 2021. Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Khalid Mehmood formally launched the measles and rubella vaccination drive to vaccinate 2.336 million children from nine months to 15 years against the two diseases in the Peshawar district. He said that 1,509 teams have been constituted including 153 fixed teams and 1,356 outreach teams in different centers of the health department these teams also include 103 medical officers to help with the vaccination. (Photo by Hussain Ali/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: With its policies aimed at future generations, Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said the government was determined to ensure that children’s rights including development, education, healthcare, participation, dignity and security were upheld.

The prime minister, in his message to the nation on World Children’s Day, said he was pleased that Pakistan joined the world community in celebrating the day.

He said the 2021 theme — A Better Future for Every Child — reaffirmed his government’s commitments to the children of Pakistan.

"In line with our manifesto, our policies are aimed at future generations. Our Government is determined to ensure that every child's rights including development, education, healthcare, participation, dignity and security are upheld," he said.

The prime minister said in order to ensure the protection of children’s rights, the government established the National Commission on the Rights of Child (NCRC) — to inquire into complaints of violations of children’s rights — and the Zainab Alert, Response and Recovery Agency (ZARRA) which will activate the state machinery at regional and district levels for effective emergency response and recovery of missing children.

The Child Protection Institutes are being established and various legislations are being introduced to eliminate child labour, he added.

Khan said other welfare measures taken since 2018 also catered for children including nutrition support to malnourished children, universal health care through healthcare cards.

“We have also introduced a Single National Curriculum. Moreover, social welfare programs through Ehsaas provide social safety to children against poverty.

Most important of all, Clean and Green Pakistan has been initiated keeping in view our future generation,” the prime minister remarked.

He also called for reaffirming the pledge for the protection of the rights of children in Pakistan and to provide them with equal opportunities to become productive citizens of Pakistan.

