ECP notifies delimitation committees for LG elections in Sindh

By INP

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday announced the schedule of delimitation committees for holding local government polls in Sindh.

The regulator said the delimitation for the election will be finalised from December 1 to February 23, according to a notification issued by the body.

The final list of delimitations will be displayed on February 23, it added.

“In the first phase, groundwork including maps will be prepared from December 1-15,” according to the election commission. “From December 16 to January 1, the limits of the union councils and committees wards will be determined.”

The election commission has constituted new delimitation committees, comprised of three members, in each district of Sindh.

“The delimitation commission committee will be comprised of district election commissioner, additional deputy commissioner and the election officer. It will be authorised to determine limits of the union council, union committee and wards,” the ECP announced.

Sindh had amended its local government law in February 2015 to give delimitation powers to the election commission.

The ECP has earlier announced twice the constitution of delimitation committees for local government polls in Sindh — in September last and June this year.

The local councils had completed their previous tenure in the province on August 31.

INP

