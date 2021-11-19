While the rest of the world is steering out of outmoded things, Pakistan is still clinging to the old-fashioned modes. This includes the use of ‘cat’s eyes’ or ‘road studs’ that are commonly used to slow down the speed of vehicles. They are used across the country as a tool to reduce fatal accidents, however, they have proven contrary to their purpose. Most developed countries banned the use of cat’s eyes to ensure minimal accidents and resorted to alternative means to curb accidents.

Even in Pakistan, the installation of cat’s eyes has caused significant damage to both vehicles and human lives. Recently, on my way back home I saw a motorbike horrendously skid off from the studs. The two riders sustained several injuries as they landed on the sharp edges of the studs. Research has revealed that tire manufacturing giants order their free installations on purpose in a bid to distort wheel alignment and balancing. This ultimately compels the car or bike owners to visit the companies for maintenance. Such tactics by manufacturers have put the lives of people in extreme danger. The manufacturers should be liable to punishment for such malpractices.

The Supreme Court has already banned its use, but the relevant authorities have done little to implement the court’s orders. Authorities need to work for strict compliance to judicial orders so that the writ of the judiciary is respected. Reflectors at roadsides can be used in lieu of road studs at night for direction or rubber-made road studs with round corners can be used.

There is an urgent need to overhaul the road infrastructure and modern means should be used. It is also equally important that people adhere to the traffic rules. Otherwise, all government efforts will go in vain because it is a two-way street.

Michael Samuel

Rawalpindi