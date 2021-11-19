Soaring diabetes cases

It is true that Covid-19 is still spreading and causing countless deaths all over the world. But, it is important that we do not forget about other harmful diseases that have been plaguing us for a long time. Diabetes is one of them. Pakistan is witnessing a surge in cases of diabetes, having increased by a staggering 70% since 2019, according to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF).

Diabetes is a chronic disease that can occur when the pancreas is not able to make insulin. There are two types of diabetes. Type-1 generally affects people of lower age groups, especially children. The average age of children diagnosed with type-1 is 13 years, which in itself is quite alarming. Symptoms include increased thirst, frequent urination, hunger, fatigue, irritability, unintentional weight loss, fruity-smelling breath and blurred vision. These symptoms can be paired up with the slow healing of wounds for type-2 diabetes. A person experiencing these signs should see a doctor at the earliest and seek medical advice because the outcome for children with diabetes improves significantly when detected at an early stage.

Obesity among children is one of the leading causes of diabetes. According to recent studies, approximately 10 million Pakistani children from 8-10 years of age are likely to develop diabetes because of their unhealthy diet and sugary. This can prove to be fatal in the long run as patients tend to suffer from cardiovascular diseases or chronic renal failure later on in life. The government must take immediate measures to spread awareness. On the other hand, parents must ensure that their children are physically active for at least 1-2 hours every day. Limiting sugary foods and boycotting junk food at the school and college level can also be a step in the right direction. It is about time that we play our part in order to save our children.

Neelam Yasir

Karachi