Opinion

Soaring diabetes cases

By Editor's Mail
0
0

It is true that Covid-19 is still spreading and causing countless deaths all over the world. But, it is important that we do not forget about other harmful diseases that have been plaguing us for a long time. Diabetes is one of them. Pakistan is witnessing a surge in cases of diabetes, having increased by a staggering 70% since 2019, according to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF).

Diabetes is a chronic disease that can occur when the pancreas is not able to make insulin. There are two types of diabetes. Type-1 generally affects people of lower age groups, especially children. The average age of children diagnosed with type-1 is 13 years, which in itself is quite alarming. Symptoms include increased thirst, frequent urination, hunger, fatigue, irritability, unintentional weight loss, fruity-smelling breath and blurred vision. These symptoms can be paired up with the slow healing of wounds for type-2 diabetes. A person experiencing these signs should see a doctor at the earliest and seek medical advice because the outcome for children with diabetes improves significantly when detected at an early stage.

- Advertisement -

Obesity among children is one of the leading causes of diabetes. According to recent studies, approximately 10 million Pakistani children from 8-10 years of age are likely to develop diabetes because of their unhealthy diet and sugary. This can prove to be fatal in the long run as patients tend to suffer from cardiovascular diseases or chronic renal failure later on in life. The government must take immediate measures to spread awareness. On the other hand, parents must ensure that their children are physically active for at least 1-2 hours every day. Limiting sugary foods and boycotting junk food at the school and college level can also be a step in the right direction. It is about time that we play our part in order to save our children.

Neelam Yasir

Karachi

Previous articleShehbaz accuses govt of rigging during prayer timings to pass NAB bill
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Comment

Majority is authority

AT PENPOINT One of the most serious things that can happen to a government in a parliamentary system happened, but no one is paying it...
Read more
Comment

Replacing old syringes with ad syringes

With the looming deadline of 30th November 2021, the health sector is once again on the cusp of betterment. Since the early transition from...
Read more
Comment

Lessons from Afghan Imbroglio

The USA has been by and large one of the greatest powers in recorded history. Of course, its decline kicked off since the end...
Read more
Letters

Importance of academic and professional degrees

The skills with degrees are the reciprocal relations. They are both unstable without each other. The combination of both makes your life astonishing. Without...
Read more
Letters

Drug predilection at educational institutions

According to an NGO report, Shehryar Afridi, the Interior State Minister, stated that “in the capital, 75 percent of female students and 45 percent...
Read more
Letters

Floating fake news on social media

Can people rely on social media as a source of news? Though social media has become an almost unavoidable part of our culture, we...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

NATIONAL

IHC issues show cause notices to former GB CJ and others

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday issued separate show cause notices to Gilgit Baltistan’s (GB) former chief judge Rana Shamim, Mir Shakeel-ur-Rehman, Ansar...

Bilawal fires broadside at PM, vows to thrash PTI in K-P

Islamabad seeks repatriation of some Pakistanis from Guantanamo Bay: minister

Nadra given directive by Karachi court to block CNIC of PTI lawmaker in torture case

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.