Shehbaz accuses govt of rigging during prayer timings to pass NAB bill

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Friday accused the government of rigging during prayer timings for the passage of the National Accountability Amendment Bill 2021.

Shehbaz took to Twitter and stated that “Approval of NAB supplementary bill after bulldozing legislation in the joint sitting of Parliament is open malice”, while adding that “like thieves made use of namaz time and passed the NAB supplementary bill via rigging”.

Shahbaz went on to state that the government’s “dictatorial traditions have turned Parliament into an arena, which is regrettable and reprehensible”.

“This is not legislation, it is a terrible joke played with Parliament, Constitution and the people,” he stated.

“Even namaz time was not spared for rigging. Is this the democracy and transparency [you claim to uphold]?” he questioned.

He added that “Getting the NAB bill approved by introducing a supplementary agenda is a fascist move by a fascist government”

Following a crucial meeting of PML-N’s parliamentary advisory board, held at the opposition’s chamber in the Parliament House, Islamabad, the PML-N leader went on to state that his party will not let “Imran Niazi establish his monarchy” in Pakistan.

The participants were briefed on the joint opposition’s measures to challenge the legislation in court.

Those in attendance at the meeting decided that the joint opposition will challenge the government’s “fascism” and unconstitutional measures both in and outside of parliament.

The participants also mulled over bulldozing government’s legislation on key issues, including on electronic voting machines (EVMs) and giving overseas Pakistanis the right to vote.

The meeting was held to observe that the electoral reforms were materialised without consensus for the first time in the country’s history.

While addressing the meeting, Shehbaz stated that the government’s legislation was unlawful and contrary to the Constitution.

“We reject the royal decree of Imran Niazi,” he quipped, adding, “this government has been humiliated in front of the people and it is now attacking the Constitution.”

Shehbaz further noted that a recent statement issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was against the legislation and was a testament against EVMs.

“LPG, flour, sugar, medicines, electricity and gas are all out of masses’ reach. A government that can’t provide a kilo of flour and sugar to people or make the gas cylinder affordable is rubbing salt on the wounds of the poor by talking about providing new homes.”

He went on to say that the government that bombarded masses with inflation has now waged a suicide attack on parliament. “Those who are supporting the tyrant, anti-people and anti-law government are guilty before the masses.”

The PML-N president said he admired the unity and passion of the opposition. “The struggle will bear fruit and it will result in the supremacy of Constitution and relief to the masses.”

On the other hand, PPP Senator Sherry Rehman too reacted strongly over the hasty passage of the bills in the joint session. She stated that “what was left of Parliament in the Senate was destroyed today”.

Referring to the government as the “tabahi sarkar” (a regime that brings about destruction), she said it is “unwilling to allow the provinces to speak or breathe” and that questions on the sovereignty of Pakistan, whether regarding the deal with the International Monetary Fund or amnesty deals, are not heard.

“They are unwilling to hear us on the census, or water, or any resource share of the provinces, as that is what the Senate does,” Rehman said.

She elaborated that the treasury introduced a supplementary agenda at 12:35pm, “without laying bills, and just called in members to bulldoze a NAB bill”.

“From now on, the Senate too will not run,” she remarked, terming it a “blackday” in parliamentary history.

She went on to share a copy of the NAB bill, saying that it was laid “literally after voting when members had left for Friday prayers”.

“Leader of the Opposition’s office had been told all bills will go to respective standing committees but were not sent,” she added.

“The same was done to person specific HEC bill,” the PPP leader said.

Rehman clarified that the Opposition did not oppose the Journalist Protection bill, but had only asked for it to go to the standing committee, as it had asked for other bills.

It is pertinent to note that the Upper House approved the NAB Amendment bill, which was presented by Federal Minister for Law Dr Farogh Naseem, and the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Amendment bill presented by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Dr Ali Mohammad Khan.

Furthermore the Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals bill, introduced by Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari, was passed after 35 votes were given in favour of the bill while 29 voted against it.

The Opposition protested against the government’s move to include the bill as an additional item in today’s agenda, with lawmakers shouting “Rubber Stamp Parliament unacceptable”.