Pakistan desires to maintain enduring ties with Bahrain: COAS

By APP

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday said that Pakistan desires to maintain the tradition of bilateral engagement and wishes for long term and enduring relationship with Bahrain.

The army chief expressed these views during a meeting with Speaker of the Council of Representatives of Kingdom of Bahrain Fawzia Bint Abdullah Zainal, according to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, current security situation in Afghanistan and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed.

The COAS also reiterated the need for global convergence on Afghanistan to avoid humanitarian crisis and coordinated efforts for economic uplift of the Afghan people.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in Afghan situation, special efforts for border management, role in regional stability and pledged to play her part for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

APP

