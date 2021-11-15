SC summons FIA, ETPB bosses in evacuee properties case

ISLAMABAD: Taking notice of the purportedly illegal sale and purchase of historical properties belonging to Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), the Supreme Court on Monday summoned its chairman and director-general of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The court took a suo motu notice of torching of a Hindu temple in the Karak district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

While hearing the case, Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed said the board had sold all the trust properties. He wondered under which law, the board had sold the property.

“How can the government sell the evacuee trust property? Selling evacuee trust property is against the law,” Justice Ahmed said, adding the board had raked in millions of rupees by selling the properties.

The counsel for the board told the court it was true that the evacuee trust properties had been sold out.

At this, the judge remarked that the very purpose of the board had died down when it had sold out the assets.

The board has failed to perform its responsibilities, he added.