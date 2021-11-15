NATIONAL

Jati Umrah residence of Sharif family to be auctioned

By INP

LAHORE: The Board of Revenue (BoR) pasted notices on the walls of Jati Umrah residence of deposed prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader Nawaz Sharif as it speeds up the process of auction of his property following the imposition of £8 million penalty on him.

The land will be auctioned on November 19 (Friday).

The Revenue Department has also requested the Lahore and Rawalpindi office-bearers of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to participate in the process.

Out of the total 1,580 kanals, a piece measuring 1,180 kanals was agricultural land whereas the remaining 400 kanals comprises mansions.

Previous articleSC summons FIA, ETPB bosses in evacuee properties case
Next articleLahore declared most polluted city globally
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Coronavirus transmission rate remains below 1pc for third straight day

LAHORE: The daily coronavirus positivity rate remained below 1 percent for a third day in a row on Monday, with the National Command and...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan bids to quell rise in TTP attacks

ISLAMABAD: Since the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan, Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), the offshoot of the hardline group, has ramped up attacks on Pakistan's side of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Lahore declared most polluted city globally

LAHORE: Lahore has been declared the most polluted city in the world, leaving the Indian capital of New Delhi far behind, after its air...
Read more
NATIONAL

SC summons FIA, ETPB bosses in evacuee properties case

ISLAMABAD: Taking notice of the purportedly illegal sale and purchase of historical properties belonging to Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), the Supreme Court on...
Read more
NATIONAL

Saqib didn’t want Nawaz, Maryam out on bail before 2018 elections: ex-judge

Former chief justice Saqib Nisar did not want former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz to be freed on bail ahead...
Read more
NATIONAL

PML-Q MPs empower Pervez Elahi to take key decisions

LAHORE: The parliamentary party of the Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q), a coalition party of the ruling PTI in the federal and Punjab government, has...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Jati Umrah residence of Sharif family to be auctioned

LAHORE: The Board of Revenue (BoR) pasted notices on the walls of Jati Umrah residence of deposed prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)...

SC summons FIA, ETPB bosses in evacuee properties case

Saqib didn’t want Nawaz, Maryam out on bail before 2018 elections: ex-judge

Israel denies espionage charge against couple arrested in Turkey

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.