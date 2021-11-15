Jati Umrah residence of Sharif family to be auctioned

LAHORE: The Board of Revenue (BoR) pasted notices on the walls of Jati Umrah residence of deposed prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader Nawaz Sharif as it speeds up the process of auction of his property following the imposition of £8 million penalty on him.

The land will be auctioned on November 19 (Friday).

The Revenue Department has also requested the Lahore and Rawalpindi office-bearers of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to participate in the process.

Out of the total 1,580 kanals, a piece measuring 1,180 kanals was agricultural land whereas the remaining 400 kanals comprises mansions.