Saqib refutes claim he kept Nawaz, Maryam behind bars before 2018 elections

ISLAMABAD: Former chief justice Saqib Nisar dismissed as “rubbish” a report claiming he did not want former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz to be released on bail ahead of the general elections in July 2018 that a chaotic Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lost.

The two were convicted in a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) reference related to their ownership of four multi-million-dollar London apartments weeks before the elections on July 25. When their counsels moved the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for suspension of the conviction, the case was adjourned until the last week of July.

Rana Muhammad Shamim, former chief judge of Gilgit-Baltistan Supreme Appellate Court (SAC), claimed in an alleged affidavit that Mr Nisar ensured the father-daughter duo remains behind bars until the elections.

Mr Nisar had travelled to the mountainous region for vacations in 2018, the affidavit read. On one occasion, the judge appeared “very disturbed” while speaking to the Supreme Court registrar on the phone, asking him to get in touch with a high court judge.

Once able to get in touch with the judge, Mr Nisar ordered him that “Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz Sharif must remain in jail until the general elections are over. On assurances from the other side, he [Nisar] became calm and happily demanded another cup of tea.”

The other judge was not named in the affidavit.

Mr Nisar denied the claims and called the news a “self-motivated story”. “I have never spoken to anybody or any high court judge in connection to any matter” related to Mr Sharif, a report in Dawn quoted him as saying.

The now-retired top judge said he could only remember speaking to Mr Shamim when he called him to offer condolences about the latter’s wife’s death.

Mr Shamim could have “any motive” for making the claims, he said.

The News reported Mr Shamim gave his statement under oath before the oath commissioner on November 10. The affidavit contained his signature and an image of his computerised national identity card (CNIC).

The article further said Mr Nisar categorically denied the allegations.

Mr Shamim insisted he was witness to the incident that happened at the guest house of Gilgit-Baltistan court when Mr Nisar came on vacation.

He added when he asked the former chief justice why he conveyed such a message to the other judge, the now-retired top judge responded by saying: “Rana sahib! you won’t understand. You must treat it as if you never heard anything.”

When he further said that Mr Sharif had been falsely implicated, Mr Nisar said: “The chemistry of Punjab is different from [that of] Gilgit-Baltistan.”

AVENFIELD CASE JUDGEMENT:

In July 2018, an accountability court ruled that Mr Sharif and his family laundered money in the 1990s to pay for four luxury apartments in Park Lane, central London, drawing on allegations that resurfaced in the 2016 Panama Papers.

Accountability Court judge Mohammad Bashir sentenced Ms Nawaz to seven years’ imprisonment, fined the family £10m and ordered the seizure of the Avenfield properties. She also received an additional one-year sentence for presenting forged documents in court.

The family has long struggled to explain how the Avenfield flats came into their possession. Family members initially told different stories. During the National Accountability Bureau trial, Mr Sharif’s defence claimed that a Qatar investment fund gave the expensive properties to the family to repay a debt owed to Mr Sharif’s father, Mian Muhammad Sharif.

Commentators in 2017 mocked a letter from a Qatar prince apparently testifying to that deal as a rabbit pulled out of a hat.

Mr Sharif and members of his family have denied any wrongdoing, and supporters claim the charges against them are politically motivated.

In October, Ms Nawaz approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to annul the verdict against her in the reference, claiming the entire proceedings in the reference were a “classic example of outright violations of law and political engineering hitherto unheard of in the history of Pakistan”.