Coronavirus transmission rate remains below 1pc for third straight day

By Staff Report
A health worker inoculates a media person with a dose of the Covid-19 coronavirus Sinovac vaccine at a vaccination centre in Rawalpindi on May 25, 2021. (Photo by Farooq NAEEM / AFP) (Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

LAHORE: The daily coronavirus positivity rate remained below 1 percent for a third day in a row on Monday, with the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) reporting 240 new cases, further reducing the rate to 0.73 percent.

The body also reported six deaths by the coronavirus, taking the tally to 28,612.

Meanwhile, the recoveries increased by 298 to 1.2 million, or 96 percent of total cases, the data showed.

There are currently 22,791 active cases across the country, with the data suggesting 1,111 of them require critical care.

Sindh is the most affected province of the country in terms of the number of cases with 473,199 infections, followed by Punjab which has reported 441,903 cases.

The government has so far tested 21 million samples with 32,466 in the last 24 hours.

So far, 77 million people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, including 0.5 million in the last 24 hours. 47 million people have been fully vaccinated while 0.57 million received their second dose Sunday.

The number of total administered doses has reached 118 million with 1.08 million in the last 24 hours.

Staff Report

