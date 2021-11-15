NATIONAL

SHC allows Memon to travel abroad

By INP

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday allowed Pakistan Peoples Party lawmaker Sharjeel Memon to travel abroad to attend an exhibition as focal person of the provincial government.

Memon, a formal Sindh minister, had filed a petition in the court for a temporary removal of his name from the exit control list (ECL) to visit Dubai.

His name was put in the ECL after his bail in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) references.

“The provincial government has nominated him for the exhibition as its focal person,” Memom’s counsel said.

“His attending the exhibition on behalf of the Sindh government is necessary,” he argued.

Memon with other accused is facing 5.76 billion graft reference in the Sindh Information Department advertisements and accumulation of Rs2.43 billion assets beyond known sources of income.

In a previous hearing, the petitioner’s counsel had submitted to the court Memom was on bail in NAB cases and standing the trial. He, however, was required to travel abroad to attend the exhibition being held in the UAE as a focal person of the provincial government.

The court had issued notices to federal and provincial law officers on Memon’s petition in the hearing.

INP

