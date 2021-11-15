Sports

Premier League nears record sale of US television rights for about $2bn: FT

By Reuters
LEICESTER, ENGLAND - MARCH 14: The Premier League logo is displayed on an LED screen prior to the Premier League match between Leicester City and Sheffield United at The King Power Stadium on March 14, 2021 in Leicester, United Kingdom. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

LONDON: The English Premier League (EPL) is nearing the sale of its US television rights for about $2 billion, setting a new overseas record, the Financial Times reported on Sunday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

ViacomCBS and Walt Disney Co-owned ESPN are among the broadcasters bidding for the rights with Comcast Corp’s NBC, the current holder, with second-round bids due on November 18, the FT report said.

Under the deal, which will be functional from the 2022-23 season until the 2027-28 season, Premier League will sell all 38 matches in a single block rather than in separate packages.

Deal discussions occurred amid fears revenue from football’s domestic broadcast rights deals will fall across Europe’s top leagues this year, due to a lack of competition between broadcasters.

If a deal comes through, it could set a record for the Premier League’s US broadcasting rights, making it the soccer league’s most lucrative overseas deal, according to the FT report.

Disney’s ESPN, the Premier League and Comcast did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comments after business hours, while ViacomCBS could not be reached for a comment.

Previous articlePakistan bids to quell rise in TTP attacks
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

‘I could have won Tokyo Olympics 100m’, says retired Bolt

DUBAI: Sprint legend Usain Bolt said he could have emerged from retirement to win a fourth straight Olympic 100m title in Tokyo this year,...
Read more
Sports

Australia beat New Zealand to lift maiden T20 WC trophy

DUBAI: Australia late Sunday night won its maiden T20 World Cup, defeating New Zealand for eight wickets. Chasing a target of 173, Australia won the...
Read more
Sports

Alcaraz ends year in ‘best way possible’

MILAN: Carlos Alcaraz became the first Spaniard to win the Next Gen ATP Finals on Saturday when the 18-year-old beat American Sebastian Korda 4-3(5) 4-2 4-2...
Read more
Sports

Japan’s Uno back on top after NHK Trophy win

Japan's Shoma Uno said he was "back fighting at the top" of figure skating after winning the NHK Trophy on Saturday -- his first...
Read more
Sports

Mbappe fires France to World Cup finals

World champions France booked their place at next year's World Cup in Qatar in style as Kylian Mbappe fired in four goals in an 8-0...
Read more
Sports

England eye World Cup berth

England manager Gareth Southgate plans to rotate his team against San Marino as the Three Lions look to seal their place at the World Cup...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

SC summons FIA, ETPB bosses in evacuee properties case

ISLAMABAD: Taking notice of the purportedly illegal sale and purchase of historical properties belonging to Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), the Supreme Court on...

Saqib didn’t want Nawaz, Maryam out on bail before 2018 elections: ex-judge

Israel denies espionage charge against couple arrested in Turkey

China’s Xi expected to prioritise Taiwan issue in Biden discussion

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.