CPEC will flourish Pakistan’s development, prosperity: Soomro

BEIJING: China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a crucial component of Belt and Road Initiative and a symbol of China-Pakistan friendship, would flourish Pakistan’s development and prosperity, said Muhammadmian Soomro, Federal Minister for Privatisation while addressing the forum titled “2021 China Pakistan Economic and Business Forum”.

“We’re getting even closer and more active in our business relationship through CPEC, and this could help build up infrastructure energy projects, railways, and basically enhance closer cooperation,” he added, according to Gwadar Pro.

Soomro further said China Agriculture University with the cooperation of local government would set up an echo park near Thatta and Badeen, Sindh, Pakistan, adding that CPEC has provided an opportunity to create a win-win situation.

Member of Standing Committee on Planning Development and Special Initiatives and MNA Dr. Seemi Bukhari said that after the signing of Free Trade Agreement, trade activities have increased tremendously.

Pakistan is an agriculture based country and the goods related to that have increased their exports to China.

Speaking at the occasion, Shaikh Muhammad Shariq, Vice President of National Bank of Pakistan and Chief Representative in China said, adding “We have already established strong banking partnership with major Chinese financial institutions to facilitate trade & investment under CPEC and BRI not only in Pakistan but in all the places where we have operations.”

