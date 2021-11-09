NATIONAL

Punjab ombudsman intervenes to resolve quarter-century old land dispute

By Staff Report

LAHORE: The office of the Punjab ombudsman has solved a 25-year old unresolved dispute of a resident of Nankana Sahib district by including 38 acres of agricultural land into the canal command area of the irrigation department.

Moreover, the irrigation department has also started disciplinary action against those responsible for the inordinate delay and show cause notices have been issued to them.

Muhammad Wajih ud-Din of Chak No. 36 RB Sangla Hill tehsil complained to the office of retired Maj Azam Suleman Khan that divisional canal officer, Hafizabad division, Faisalabad approved the inclusion of the land into CCA upon an application submitted by his late father and forwarded the case to superintending engineer (west circle) who asked the divisional canal officer to inspect the site to process the case.

However, the matter was delayed.

Meanwhile, the water rate was regularly paid and co-sharers of the outlet had no objection to their warabandi. Hence, the inclusion of said land into the CCA be confirmed, he demanded.

The applicant further stated that during the course of proceedings, the departmental appeal against the initial order of the office of ombudsman before the governor was rejected in 2014 but no headway was made by the irrigation department to redress the complaint.

Taking cognisance of the situation, the ombudsman’s office issued the final direction to the secretary of the irrigation department to redress the complainant, the identity of officials responsible for delay and initiation of departmental action against them.

In compliance with the directions, the irrigation department has included the land of the applicant into the canal command area of the irrigation department. It has also issued show-cause notices to the officials responsible for inordinate delay.

The applicant has thanked Khan for amicably resolving his issue.

Previous article‘Emporer’ Babar ready to conquer world
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Influence of Rumi on poetry of Iqbal

KARACHI: For national poet Muhammad Iqbal's 145th birth anniversary on Tuesday, observers are highlighting the influence of Maulana Rumi, a 13th-century Sufi mystic, poet...
Read more
NATIONAL

China delivers largest, most advanced warship to Pakistan

China on Monday delivered to Pakistan the largest and most advanced warship it has ever exported, in a move that highlights the friendship between...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan-origin man among eight dead in Houston concert crush

LAHORE: A surge of fans pushing toward the stage while rap star Travis Scott performed at a music festival in Houston city of Texas...
Read more
NATIONAL

Black marketing by industrialists raison d’etre of sugar crisis: minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for National Food Security Syed Fakhar Imam Tuesday said the sugar crisis escalated due to black marketing by producers that impacted not...
Read more
NATIONAL

Navjot Sidhu to offer prayer after India refused to reopen Kartarpur corridor

LAHORE: Former cricketer and Indian National Congress lawmaker from the northern state of Punjab Navjot Singh Sidhu will today visit the Dera Baba Nanak...
Read more
NATIONAL

NCOC daily update: 400 new cases, 11 deaths from Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan confirmed 400 new Covid-19 cases and 11 more deaths on Monday, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Tuesday. The NCOC...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan-origin man among eight dead in Houston concert crush

LAHORE: A surge of fans pushing toward the stage while rap star Travis Scott performed at a music festival in Houston city of Texas...

Black marketing by industrialists raison d’etre of sugar crisis: minister

Navjot Sidhu to offer prayer after India refused to reopen Kartarpur corridor

NCOC daily update: 400 new cases, 11 deaths from Covid-19

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.